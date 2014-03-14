The impending summer brings with it the constant need to keep hydrated and to help you beat the heat in style, Indian water purifier giants Kent has introduced four new water purifiers. Maintaining its reputation of providing safe drinking water solutions at affordable prices, Kent sets a new bar with its gravity-based ‘Gold’ range: Plus, Optima, Cool, and Crystal.

The four water purifiers all function with the state-of-the-art UF (Ultra Filtration) technology at their core. UF technology is known to destroy close to 100 per cent of harmful micro-organisms such as bacteria and cysts from tap water, apart from other impurities like dust, sand, chlorine, etc without the need of any chemicals. Each Kent water purifier is equipped with a UF membrane, which in combination with fine nylon filters, effectively remove dust and sand particles as well as organic impurities and dissolved gases in water, ultimately resulting in odour-free, great tasting water. A UF membrane is capable of filtering up to 4,000 litres of water before it needs replacing.

The new models are neither electricity-dependant, nor do they use chemicals such as chlorine, bromine or iodine for purification, thereby making water extremely safe, healthy, and convenient for consumption. The quality and purity of water produced by the gravity-based purifiers are guaranteed to be clean and safe, as certified by the Gold Seal awarded by the Water Quality Association (WQA), USA, one of the most recognised certifications in the drinking water treatment industry.

Of the four water purifiers, Gold Plus (Rs 4,790) is a tabletop purifier that can hold up to 20 litres (10 litres of purified water). Gold Optima (Rs 3,390) is another tabletop purifier with a capacity of 10 litres (five litres of purified water), suitable for small families. Gold Cool (Rs 6,690), with a capacity of 17 litres (nine litres of purified water), features a thermally-insulated designed, which keeps water chilled for more than eight hours, ideal for when the mercury crosses 30 degrees.

Kent’s Crystal water purifier can be placed directly on top of water dispensers, an ideal replacement for those cumbersome 20 litre jars. The crystal can hold up to 13 litres of purified water. All four purifiers are constructed of non-breakable food-grade plastic which ensures higher durability and long life.

Yantick’s Verdict: Reasonably priced, non-electric, chemical free, and easy to install, Kent’s range of gravity-based water purifiers are perfectly suited to the Nepali market for those long summer load-shedding hours when your AC-powered purifier is just an expensive paper-weight.