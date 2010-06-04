MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

To mark World Environment Day and raise money to pay for the treatment of poor patients at the Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Centre (SIRC), 25 electric cars, vans and three-wheelers will take part in a rally from Maitighar Mandala to Banepa on Saturday. This is the second e-car rally organised to fundraise for SIRC, and the vehicles will all do the 50 km roundtrip on a single charge. It's still not too late to participate or sponsor an electric vehicle. kumudini(at)info.com.np