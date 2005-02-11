e-expeditions Rajdhani, 8 February From The Nepali Press | From Issue #234 (February 11-17, 2005)

For adventurers in foreign lands, acquiring permission for mountaineering in Nepal is now only a click away. The Tourism Ministry declared that it would soon introduce a system through which mountaineers can apply for expedition permission on the Internet. The Ministry will scan the online application and let the applicant know, also through the Internet, if permission has been granted.



According to the spokesperson of the Tourism Ministry, Sharda Prasad Trityal, all information regarding application processing will be posted on the website and the application procedure will be paperless. Mountaineers can study the details, apply and pay online. Names of the groups whose applications have been accepted will also be posted on the website. “This new arrangement will involve no paper work and will be hassle free for tourists who visit Nepal for mountaineering,” said Trityal. The Tourism Ministry has also decided to give the initial permission letter to expedition teams two days after applications are received. The final permission letter will be given a day after the mountaineers have arrived. Earlier, the process used to take at least a week.



