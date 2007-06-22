After breaking away from his seminal band Sur Sudha and embarking on a solo career, Bijaya Baidya has gained international recognition as a sitarist. Completing a successful tour of Europe, Baidya is back in Kathmandu and performing for the fans who gave him his start.

Baidya will perform new compositions in his signature style-a seamless fusing of eastern classical, rock and roll, and the occasional surprise. Nepali classical celtic rock anyone? As with most of Baidya's concerts, including his annual performances in France, the proceeds will go to charity.



The 29 June concert starts at 6.30 at the Megha Malhar Hall in Soaltee Crowne Plaza and will run for an hour-and-a-half.

