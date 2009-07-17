EAST-WEST

It brought tears to my eyes reading Kunda Dixit's travel-blogs 'A State of Lawlessness' (nepalitimes.com). The piece describes just how much the country has deteriorated, how disillusioned and frustrated the people have become with their rulers and how the culture of impunity is now so ingrained that people are taking the law into their own hands. This is a recipe for anarchy.

Ruchi Pandey,

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* Kunda Dixit's travelogue was a beautiful depiction of modern Nepal's ugly realities, boiling from east to west. The picturesque presentation reveals a bleak picture for any positive change in Nepal and poses serious questions about the ability of the current leadership to tackle the challenges of new Nepal. It looks unlikely that any big transformation will happen here soon. Political bickering and blame-game is unlikely to end at this stage. Let us hope, perhaps, that Pashupatinath will offer some wisdom and commonsense to our leaders at wits-end.

Bhuwaneshor Sharma,

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VIGILANTISM

Mallika Aryal has spoken our mind ('Vanguards of vigilantism,' #459).The lawlessness has made us more insecure and so desperate that we are ready to take the law into our hands. But the result is more insecurity, vigilantism, anarchy, abduction, robbery and lynching. Our society has become the melting pot of restlessness, chaos and pessimism. What an apocalyptic premonition! Never in the past have Nepali people gone through such a period of turmoil. We are frightened. But who are we waiting for to put together the shattered pieces of our system? Can we expect hope out of such desperation, trust out of so much doubt?

Sabitri Gurung,

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