Sargam May 13, 2010

Federalism when you think it over! A few home truths must be brought to light in order to avoid folks being immersed themselves in error and confusion as a whole. First off, Federalism is not at all the panacea for all ills of Nepal. In the past all those countries thought that the root cause of dissent amongst people was their social and cultural differences and those politicians who tried to accentuate these particular segments of political upheaval, they were found desperately entangled in the process of "I give you my finger, Nope, why not your thumb instead?" Look at the case of Belgium. We must go back to Napoleon's time before 1815 AD to understand how the Kingdom of Belgium was artificially created by England in 1831 AD after the debacle of Napoleon's defeat when he was imprisoned on St. Helen Island, while the Great Britain acting in complicity with other European Monarchs jealous of French supremacy, the present Netherlands were created in favor of William of Orange. Further, as he was a very partial ruler he behaved very roughly towards the Belgians. As England erstwhile always wanted to dismantle France and they always took cynical pleasure in doing so in the Treaty of Paris in 1763 AD when Louis XV lost most of his colonies, for instance, Canada and India after seven years of war at the behest of England thanks mostly to Captain Cook and his genius invention to locate the hideout of furtive French armada of warships. But France took revenge by supporting the Americans with the same armada of warships but better elaborated and cautioning war expenses guided by Lafayette and Rochambeau to obtain the American independence (1776 AD), the USA is still grateful thereof. These two protagonists were the "best enemies" for centuries as they dominated the whole world except Spain and Portugal were involved in South America. Their last confrontation dates back to the Construction of the Canal of Suez (1859-'69 AD) when Ferdinand de Lesseps wanted to make join the Mediterranean sea with the Red Sea and then the Indian Ocean by making a canal of 156km length, and by doing so French wanted to shrink the period of sea travel by almost one month from Europe to India, Cochin China, Indonesian Peninsula, China and Japan without going via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. As England used to rule over the Oceans they did not want to loose this privilege. But the stubbornness of de Lesseps was crowned with success when he finished his masterpiece in 1869 AD. Nevertheless, later on they waged war together against German Nazism to free the world from growing nationalism of Japan and Germany fighting side by side with the USA during the two World Wars.. Next, it is sure enough that in a matter of maximum two decades Belgium shall be split into three parts. Wallonia shall be attached to France as the majority wishes so, the Flemish shall be the part of the Netherlands and Brussels shall be ruled by the international instance. And the German speaking portion shall probably join Germany lest the EU anchoring would save this country from the divide. Secondly, how long the Great Britain could perpetuate? Scotland wants to get away from England. Would that be the revenge of Mary Stuart who's deliberately assassinated by her cousin Elizabeth 1st? Thirdly, when you hear the squabbling amongst different autonomous regions of Spain, namely, the Catalan Barcelona, Basque, Seville and Madrid you'd think to be in the country of nuts. A guy from Madrid has absolutely no chance to obtain a job in Barcelona if he does not speak Catalan, a regional language. When Spain became European Cup champion in Football there was hardly anybody on the streets of Barcelona to celebrate this popular event. Fourthly, Switzerland's Confederation system is so hopeless as well as hapless that this country is located right in the middle of Europe but Swiss are not Europeans! It's owing to the fact that the German speaking population being the majority in the country it always prevented the French and Italian speaking parts of Switzerland from joining the EU since the EU exists (since 1957). Instead they are compelled to pay customs duty every time they cross their borderlines. Fifthly, Italy is a Federation where the poor south is left at the hand of local mafia called the Camorra, that buys the garbage of the north to litter all over the countryside of the south, thereby polluting the precious ground water. When they receive subsidies from the EU for the improvement of infrastructure those subvention are soaked completely by the local mafia to the detriment of progress so why there is so much Italian migration in Europe, the USA and Australia from Sicily. Sixthly, I figure the Federal Republic of Germany is by far the best example of a successful Federal Country. Not only are the 16 LÃ¤nder (states) ruled harmoniously they have a separate administration solely responsible for the well-being of citizens. But the Germans are facilitated by their common only one mother tongue 'German'. The Federal government in Berlin is responsible for foreign affairs and territorial defense. Their rallying slogan is "Deutschland Ã¼beralles"- Germany above all. Those Nepalese who have not traveled to the extreme West part of Nepal such as Dareldhura can hardly imagine in what utter destitution the inhabitants live over there. If you ever visit the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand in India you will often meet the Nepalese from Dareldhura area who work over there as luggage bearers with their "doko-namlo" at Naini Tal, Almora, Manali, Dehradun and Simla etc. the hill resorts where many tourists pay a visit in the summer recess. To see them in such a bad shape is beyond anybody's level of acceptance. Here we require the central government's massive assistance to wipe out such endemic poverty. That's what really gets me when you come back to Kathmandu you see all those inured political schemers who have not the slightest idea of how to make headway in economy, but shout from the rooftops their mutual hatred and at the same time boondoggle 601 CA members' posts to pay for doing nothing for their gracious presence at Singha Durbar with donors' contribution! Unless they don't implicitly understand that the headway in economic developments is far more important than their political cuisine and diatribes, the politicos would not be surprised if they are pelted with stones by the exacerbated populace every time they pass by. It serves as a last resort to remind the aforesaid politicos to simply do their jobs honestly for which they were elected save for the desperado, irresponsible, sociopath Maoists and their goons. Does the cure is worse than the disease !?!