Anusha Gurung, Samakhushi Jun 3, 2011 Your piece took me 'on the fence'. You are right in reason; your thesis is persuasive, balanced and carefully detailed. But, why do China and the US fight over emissions cut in Climate conferences? It is because emissions cut have not so easy alternatives, yet on this planet. Even the most robust of the technologies and applications, nothing but fugacious, like electric cars, ethanol don't come close to alternatives to replacing petro-chemicals and coal. Here in Nepal, you know, the basic infrastructures are not built, and almost half of districts have no enough roads, education and drinking water. So these calls to superstructures should be pursued little after infrastructures because the vigor for the former can only be guaranteed by the latter. Agricultural productivity is record low. The mass Exodus in the Arabian Peninsula is headlong. So the economy of our country, which comes closer to several few times than the Endowment of Harvard, couldn't match that of other countries in recycling, green movements, or mass initiatives to educate the public. Nature, the closest of friend, needs the man's help. But the present Green Crisis has no semblance for us. Why would we let albatross in our neck? For, our environment getting safe (or unsafe) is entirely dependent on what big guys do (or not do). But from humanistic grounds, each individual around the world has some share to shoulder. Let's we all come together and sing the song on the 'Vanity of Earthly Greatness'. Thanks for your enlightening prose.

Anurag Pushpa Parag Jun 3, 2011 I'm tempted to shed light on the ecology (better, ecosystem) of the tax evasion. Sorry Pavan!! Yes!! it actually is CNN iReport to shed the light, not me. Please read this: http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-605102

Jimmy Scott Jun 3, 2011 Garbage!

Rolf Schmelzer Jun 3, 2011 That's EXACTLY the reason why we established our own NEPAL SOLAR ENERGY COMPANY (PVT.) LTD (www.nepalsolarenergy.webs.com) and grow organic nepali coffee of the highest quality near Pokhara in super fair trade! HIMAL COFFEE (www.himalcoffee.webs.com) - not to forget ALL the nepali tree plantations after those recent criminal deforestations not only in the Terai - three million new trees is the goal for Nepal for 2068 guided by UNEP's One Billion Tree Campaign. And for the "garbage" we also have a sustainable solution just being tested in Kampala (Uganda) and Germany (nearby Dresden): "WASTE TO FUEL". We will produce (in small units of 3,5 to 5 tons unsorted waste per hour) one liter petrol (worth 68,5 NRS by investing 25 - 35 NRS solar energy per liter only already in 2069 in the heart of Kathmandu. Rolf Schmelzer, Kupondole

Arthur Jun 3, 2011 This "green jobs" stuff is irritating enough in developing countries. Diverting aid intended for development to NGOs spouting articles like this and to "businesses" like #5 is quite vicious in a poor country like Nepal. Couldn't you do better exploiting the stupidity of people who actually have money to waste rather than people who don't?

Victor Brazensky Jun 4, 2011 Brouhaha. Wishful thinking but not realistic. Sounds like a NGO rant.

Anurag Pushpa Parag Jun 4, 2011 From Wikipeia The free Encyclopedia: Harvard University is a private Ivy League universitylocated in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, established in 1636 by the Massachusetts legislature. Harvard is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States[6] and the first corporation (officiallyThe President and Fellows of Harvard College) chartered in the country. Harvard's history, influence, and wealth have made it one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Endowment: $27.4 Billion (which comes to be in 'Nominal') Nepal (नेपाल) ( i /nɛˈpɔːl/ ne-pawl[5] Nepali: नेपाल [neˈpal] ( listen)), officially the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, is a landlocked sovereign statelocated in South Asia. It is located in the Himalayas and bordered to the north by the People's Republic of China, and to the south, east, and west by the Republic of India. With an area of 147,181 square kilometres (56,827 sq mi) and a population of approximately 30 million, Nepal is the world's 93rd largest country by land mass[6] and the 41st most populous country.Kathmandu is the nation's capital and the country's largest metropolis. GDP: $35.813 (Purchasing Power Parity); $15.836 (Nominal) Anusha is wrong in that Nepal's Economy is several few times of Harvard's Endowment.

Anurag Pushpa Parag Jun 4, 2011 # Correction: Read Nepal's GDP, both, in Billions.

ASP Jun 5, 2011 PM: "Being ecological is economical". ASP: Nepal's GDP is one of the lowest in the world. There's not much goods and services to go around. How much more "economical" does the writer expect Nepalis to become? They already have to live with very little to begin with. I don't think one can become any more economical. Being so would turn every Nepali into a destitute. PM: "The transition to low-carbon economy..." ASP: Transition? Nepal does NOT have to transition into a low-carbon economy because Nepal's per capita carbon emission is already at its absolute minimum, compared other countries. Nepal per capita CO2 emission for the year 2007 was 0.1 tonne, compared to 4.9 tonnes of China, 18.9 tonnes of USA, and 55 tonnes of Qatar. Out of 214 countries, Nepal ranks 204 in per capita carbon emission. PM: "...manufacture of alternate energy systems..." ASP: In terms of energy, Nepal's best hope is in hydropower development. Solar panel devices aren't bad, but to project it as a green job-creating industry is to take the attention away from hydropower, which is one of the "greenest" renewable energy available. COMMENT: Every year on June 5 and April 22, starry-eyed columnists romanticizing with things "environmental" and "earthly" sit down to write hollow columns replete with romantic words: "sustainable", "green", "solar", "carbon", "carbon dioxide", "Kyoto", "climate", yada yada. I'm sorry, but this is a sad commentary. I'd hope Paavan could do better next time.

B2B Jun 7, 2011 Germany and France have become expert in implantation of the energy powerhouses out of biomass methane (CH4). In France the name of the society is NASKEO ENVIRONNEMENT (web site:http://www.naskeo.com) whose CEO is AurÃ¯Â¿Â½lien Lugardon. This above mentioned society can install the whole lot for the cost of 1.5 million euros in the EU, treating 10,000 tons of garbage per year producing about 250 kW of electricity, supplying for 1,000 homes with 500 heating systemsÃ¯Â¿Â½EU standard (ISO 9001 & ISO 9002). If Nepal adapts such biomass powerhouses by means of joint venture, it shall cost very less, covering about 2,000 homes. Those municipalities that want to get rid of their garbage at a lower cost, and at the same time produce methane gas powerhouses could consult the respective Embassy, if need be. Due to global warming it is widely speculated that there would be no more snow glaciers in the Himalayas in near future as it has been noticed in North America around Denver. The rarity of glaciers in Himalayas means no more water streaming down the Nepalese rivers where hydroelectric dams are already constructed or are supposed to be constructed in future. By the way, will that be again a vain effort to electrify Nepal with hydroelectricity? To be sure, why not play safe by using other ways of producing electricity by using, solar system, aeolian at al? Or by implanting biomass treatment process plants to deal with the acute problem of garbage as mentioned above thereby killing two birds with one stone, namely, garbage treatment resulting in the production of energy for lighting. #ASP! Why have you become such a nasty entrepot of bile by throwing your torrent of invective toward those who just try to convince you of the benefits of ecology and economics when they are conceived together? You exactly remind me of a fiction about an emotionally disturbed Gregory House, not less, that we have these days on the telly who plays a role of one of the deconstructionist tossers, but without important ingredient called wit. It is too true that your comments regarding this article give me the impression of one of the most sophomoric ones I have ever encountered as a browser in any online frothpit... Don't flare up at the slightest thing!?!

A.M Sherchan Jun 7, 2011 Paavan, your writing has gone far fetched from the days of leisurely writing to being a vocal activist for serious issues and I laud your efforts on continuously trying to make contemporary Nepali society aware of contemporary solutions for our contemporary problems. Its a joy to read your articles on a myriad of grave issues infiltrating Nepali society. If we onlookers, be it ex-patriots, non residential Nepalese, or Nepali people living in the country perceive this nascent yet positive vision with so much cynicism, I think as the educated and liberated mass of the population, we are creating road blocks for our own progress. Keep posting.

Arthur Jun 7, 2011 B2B #10, 1. 250 kW from garbage biomass is merely a side benefit from garbage processing of no economic importance. Big power stations (hundreds of times bigger) are required for economical electricity. There is no way to do that cheaply with biomass. 2. "Due to global warming it is widely speculated that there would be no more snow glaciers in the Himalayas in near future as it has been noticed in North America around Denver. The rarity of glaciers in Himalayas means no more water streaming down the Nepalese rivers where hydroelectric dams are already constructed or are supposed to be constructed in future. By the way, will that be again a vain effort to electrify Nepal with hydroelectricity? To be sure, why not play safe by using other ways of producing electricity by using, solar system, aeolian at al?" This is complete nonsense. There are all kinds of alarmist claims about the consequences of global warming, but nobody anywhere has ever seriously suggested that it will make hydroelectricity impractical. This is not "playing safe" but simply inventing stuff. 3. There was no nasty bile or invective in the reply #9 from ASP. It gave simple factual responses showing that the claims in the article were wrong.

Anusha Gurung, Samakhushi Jun 8, 2011 So paternalistic! So sadomasochistic! So ruinous and rancorous! In my abdomen, a gas has accumulated called CO2. Each time I fart comes Chloro-flouro Carbon that disturbs Obama and he asks me to reduce these emissions. But don't forget that I have so oppressive gastric and constipation...and I sit longer in Kyoto toilets just fighting... The co-ordinates of blame game are disturbingly scaled .... The poltroon inside the parquet floors and vaulted ceilings is the man who thinks he shows a lot of maturity but ... The highly ornate rococo arts don't just belong to a man..it is an epochal exuberance..... The immense gravitas of the masthead wonders the audiences for encores..in the epithet of Death Whispered a Lullaby.. The putative taut is a reflex of duel inside the carceral continuum of sheer stuipidity..the douse of gasoline.. ............................. ASP and B2B, I'm really inside your split personalities.

ASP Jun 8, 2011 Usually, I don't make it a habit of responding to commentators or engaging with faceless commentators, mainly for the reason that I am myself a faceless commentator. I feel there is little to achieve by engaging in dialog when faceless individuals are driven by ideology, dogma and entrenched opinion than by one thing that should matter the most--Fact. However, B2B (#10)'s comment verges a little too much on being slanderous; therefore, slanderous nature (not it's substance, which is conspicuously lacking) of the comment deserves my direct response. The commentator in question did not question the meaning and intent of any of the three points I made in my original comment: 1. That Nepal's GDP is one the world's lowest and that Nepalis are already being "economical". Paavan's article would have been better addressed to citizens of an affluent country where waste is the norm. Nepal's is an entirely different case. Nepal's effort should be, must be to grow its economy so that the fruits of economic growth is shared by all. To tell people, as Paavan appears to have done, to live with little, when they don't have much to begin with, is implausible. 2. That the logic that Nepal need not worry about "transitioning" to low-carbon economy is simply flawed. Nepal ranks 204 in a list of 214 countries in per capita carbon emission per year (in tonnes). Just google it up, or wiki it up. Here's the link, if you care to look it over: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_carbon_dioxide_emissions_per_capita. Nepa's per capita carbon output per year is so log that if emission cap-and-trade scheme were to ever become successful, Nepal could actually make money just by selling emission credit surplus. The point, if B2B (#10) had cared to discern, is that Nepal doesn't emit a whole lot of CO2 to worry about it too much. Having said this, though, I'd go a step further and say that Nepal should remain a low-carbon emitting nation. The implication of that is that Nepal should not try to, for example, have thermal plant to produce electricity, but should focus more on developing hydropower (which is one of the cleanest energy available). 3. There's nothing wrong with solar panel devices, but unless and until there is a breakthrough in technology and economies of scale, this technology will remain nothing more than a "boutique" technology. Nepali people must know whre to put their priority and must not be swayed by impractical argument. B2B (#10), if you want to accuse somebody of being an "entrepot of bile", of using "invectives", of being an "emotionally disturbed Gregory House" (apparently what you are trying to say with your hyperbole is that I am a cynic--trust me, I am not. I just choose to be practical, than fashionable), of being "deconstructionist" (whatever that means at your sub-philosophical discourse), and of being "sophomoric", and "flaring up at trivial things"--I have but one suggestion: First, stop being all that yourself. I may lack in wit, B2B, but you lack in substance and logic.

jange Jun 8, 2011 The transition to a ow-carbon economy presents employment opportunities by opening new markets, and by stimulating eco-innovation and investment in more efficient production techniques.Ã¯Â¿Â½ We are NOT in a transition to a low carbon economy. We ARE a low carbon economy already. The power crisis in Nepal is hurting the economy, but could have the unintended side benefit of spurring the manufacture of alternate energy systems. Investment in the solar industry has seen tremendous growth in the last few years as people began to seek alternative renewable sources of energy for their homes and workplace. Necessity becomes the mother of invention, and helps the economy over the long run. Investment in solar instead of hydro is not a benefit. It is a loss. The cost per unit of energy from solar is 10-20 times that of energy from hydro. For Nepal, hydropower is greener and less expensive than solar.Ã¯Â¿Â½ This is typical of the "cut and paste" type of writing where people suspend their critical thinking and simply regurgitate what they have swallowed from the donor world.

B2B Jun 8, 2011 Huh, I figure I am in the land of hogwash. No time really to philosophise with those who beguile their time in unwanted debility of moeurs and qui procos. Please I have other things of preoccupation than passing my time with those who feel quite above the normal folks, with a brain of a commie who have gone mad with Marx' "Das Kapital" . No doubt it will finish by making you all go mad any time soon. But not in Nepal, anyway!?!

Arthur Jun 8, 2011 ASP #14, I (strongly) agree with most of your (excellent) comments but disagree on this side issue: "I'd go a step further and say that Nepal should remain a low-carbon emitting nation. The implication of that is that Nepal should not try to, for example, have thermal plant to produce electricity, but should focus more on developing hydropower (which is one of the cleanest energy available)." This is an unnecessary concession to the attitudes expressed in the article. Your arguments support the idea that in deciding about electricity plants poor countries like Nepal should be guided by economics and pay less attention than developed countries to carbon emissions. It so happens that Nepal has major hydro resources which happen to have very low carbon emissions. But the reason for developing hydro is purely economic, nothing to do with carbon emissions. Unfortunately big hydro projects take many years. So it may still be economical to quickly build thermal plants (or import power generated from thermal plants in India) and later complete the building of hydro projects. In addition hydro is the only practical way to store power and this gives it a special additional value at peak periods. It is quite likely that only a portion of this high value peak period power would be needed in Nepal and the rest could be exported to India in exchange for cheaper baseload thermal power and other imports from India. (This is the opposite of proposals for exporting hydro power more cheaply to India than the costs of thermal power). The same transmission lines used to import cheaper baseload thermal power from India and to meet urgent requirements to reduce load shedding quickly can also later be used to export hydro power at peak periods and high prices.

Anusha Gurung, Samakhushi Jun 8, 2011 The world is brimming full of carbonic gases. So much for civility and..Um..collective suicide..The manacles of treacheries of the forefathers banjaxed the world near the edge of hex. Should we just leave the mark to futurity? I've veiled in the thinnest fabric helplessness through the sluice of misadventure known as profligacy because I care GDP, the numbers and charts, not humanity..I suffer gout of civilizational compass of urbanism. In this morass, I haunt sky and lie supine to catapult the dreams of tutelage..but that's just film-flamming. Spearhead this pandering!! this world has gotten too much stupid because here are so many verbally-sharp analysts, um, perfectionists, especially in the buffet room of Washington.

ASP Jun 9, 2011 Nepal neither has much coal, nor has any diesel or natural gas of its own to feed thermal plants. The only way to run thermal plants is by importing these fuels. If Nepal goes thermal, Nepal will become more subservient to India than it already is or has to become. Thermal is bad enough environmentally; it is more so for geopolitical strategic reasons. As important as I think environmental reason is for not wanting thermal plants, my opposition to thermal is likely more driven by my desire to push Nepal out of India's sphrere of influence. My initial criticism of Paavan's column is not to oppose her lobbying for "environmental sustainability", which I support to the extent that it does not become deterrent to development, but because of the weak logic she put forward. I do accept her assertion that protecting the environment does not have to be mutually exclusive with economic growth. Only, she didn't provide a good logic. What Nepal needs to do is to open the floodgates of development, grow its economy. But, that does not have to mean environmental destruction. Nepal needs to learn how to better manage (eliminate or minimize) negative environmental externalities (i.e., adverse environmental impacts) associated with mismanaged development regulatory process.