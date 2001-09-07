Eight Mindful Steps to Happiness Book Worm | From Issue #59 (September 7-13, 2001)

Walking the Buddha's Path Bhante Henepola Gunaratna

Wisdom Publications, Somerville, MA, 2001

Rs 1,345

In an engaging, endearing manner, Gunaratna delves into each step of the Buddha's most profound teaching on bringing an end to suffering: the Noble Eightfold Path. He offers skilful ways to handle anger, find right livelihood, cultivating loving-friendliness in relationships, and tools to overcome the mental hindrances that prevent happiness.