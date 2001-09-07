Walking the Buddha's Path Bhante Henepola Gunaratna
Wisdom Publications, Somerville, MA, 2001
Rs 1,345
In an engaging, endearing manner, Gunaratna delves into each step of the Buddha's most profound teaching on bringing an end to suffering: the Noble Eightfold Path. He offers skilful ways to handle anger, find right livelihood, cultivating loving-friendliness in relationships, and tools to overcome the mental hindrances that prevent happiness.
Eight Mindful Steps to Happiness
Book Worm | From Issue #59 (September 7-13, 2001)