Good to see an erstwhile revolutionary who brought down Nepal's monarchy, Financial Minister Comrade Monsoon Man not skipping a beat to refer to the visiting Norwegian Crown Prince the other day as "His Royal Highness".

But it must be much more awkward for Comrade Awesome who used to like calling class enemies "revisionists" to be labeled "revisionist" by his own camaraderies. After piling his Chairman with awesome adjectives like "judsutrabadi", "deviationist", "distortionist" and "raw agent" (among others) Comrade Big Flop has decided to keep it simple this time by referring to Comrades Prime Minister and Chairman "both stupid". The worst cut for all for Chairman Fearsomeness must be when his erstwhile protégé, Comrade Cloud, publicly called him "a lackey of feudals and expansionists".

Hridesh Tree Party is not happy about the way media misrepresented his property self-declaration in which he disclosed that he virtually owns a gold mine. Shri Tea Party insists that the gold is a dowry gift and belongs to his wife, and besides, it's all going to be given away for his dotter's wedding next week.

The Ass has just been perusing The Collected Works of Mao Tse Tung (4th Volume, Foreign Language Press, Peking, 1970, 155 pages) where the Great Helmsman reiterates the Three Main Rules of Discipline and the Eight Points for Attention. For anyone who wants to know when our own Baddies deviated from Mao's straight and narrow, they just have to read this section (with Ass' asides in brackets):

Instruction of the General Headquarters of the Chinese People's Liberation Army October 10 ,1947

The Three Main Rules of Discipline are as follows:

1. Obey orders in all your actions (hmmm…)

2. Don't take a single needle from the masses (poke them with it)

3. Turn in everything captured (har-de-har-har!)

The Eight Points for Attention are as follows:

1. Speak politely (yeah, sure)

2. Pay fair for what you buy (hee-haw)

3. Return everything you borrow (don't steal, just "borrow")

4. Pay for anything you damage (yeah, whatever)

5. Don't hit or swear at people (take that, you #$@%&*)

6. Don't damage crops (loot them)

7. Don't take liberties with women (liberate 'em)

8. Don't ill treat captives (eliminate them)

The only explanation as to why Hachethu made it to the State Restructuring Committee and Bhattachan didn't is that the political parties are now getting cold feet about the ethnic federation agenda. They need people in the committee who are yes-men. The anti-Caucasian caucus in parliament that voted against the amendment to set up the supercommittee spooked the scheiße out of the party leadership. No, it's not a fear that the country will disintegrate, it's the fear that they will lose the 40 per cent Bahun-Chhetri vote bank.

The infamous Gone Ace Rai who built up a well-deserved reputation for kickbacks while in the KMC was sacked by the prime minister himself. But guess what, the fellow flew off to Ecuador on a municipality junket. When asked about this, the PM was endearingly candid: "They just don't obey my orders, what am I supposed to do?" Sack him again, Daktar Saheb.

Victory Bachelor Gachhedar has transferred nearly 300 policemen in the past two weeks, making this the biggest transfer ever in Nepal's history. Cops who got reassigned to "juicy" postings had to pay through their noses, resulting in a huge improvement in the Home-sweet-home Minister's cash flow situation. Then 16 other honest revenue officials chasing VAT scammers and tax evaders get transferred to clerical jobs at the behest of the First Lady. Whenever the prime minister raises these issues at cabinet meetings, ministers in question blackmail him and threaten to pull out of the coalition. Maybe Prime Minister Red Flag should call his bluff once and for all.

Rubbing his hands in glee at BRB's discomfiture is none other than PKD, who was overheard telling the faithful at the Pistachio Palace the other day: "Now, let's see how popular he really is." And, amidst cackling laughter: "Comrade Hisila is turning out to be even greedier than Comrade Sujata."