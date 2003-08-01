No, not general elections. But elections on Saturday for the new executive committee of the 400-member strong business body, FNCCI. In the fray for president are acting president Binod Bahadur Shrestha and businessman Gopal Prasad Shrestha. Binod insists the election is vital because President Rabi Bhakta Shrestha has not been functional, and FNCCI members are looking for a fresh new face. "We need a president who has an ability to unite the business community instead of washing dirty linen in public," he says. Gopal is of almost identical view, but isn't surprised there is no unanimity about the candidates. "When there is no agreement among businessmen in Kathmandu, you can't expect it to happen in the outlying districts," he says.



The umbrella organisation of the business community has always remained divided along the lines of their trade commodities as well as geography and communal differences. "The problem is we never had a common leader," says Rajendra Khetan, second vice president, now contesting for position of first president. "The challenge now is to bring radical changes in the administrative and constitutional aspects of our organisation."