Lithium is used to make lightweight, high-powered batteries for mobile phones, laptops and increasingly, hybrid and electric cars. Demand is expected to triple in the next 15 years. With an estimated 50 to 70 per cent of the world's lithium supply buried in the salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia is poised to capitalise on its new-found status as the 'Saudi Arabia of lithium'.

Foreign governments and multinationals such as Mitsubishi and LG have expressed interest in investing in lithium mining in Bolivia. Its socialist government, however, means to tread lightly on the Salar de Uyuni to avoid foreign profiteering that ignores the indigenous communities that make up the majority of Bolivia's population. Bolivia has invested $6 million in a plant in Uyuni to go operational by the end of this year, and has so far only accepted technical advice from abroad.







PICS: RABI THAPA