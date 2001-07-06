Emergency family gathering Tarun , 25 June From The Nepali Press | From Issue #50 (July 6-12, 2001)

The Koirala family is at the helm of Nepali politics and recently the family held an emergency meeting which has resulted in the reshuffling of responsibilities of some members. It has also instructed some members not to discuss certain topics publicly.



As a rule, Prime Minister Koirala has lunch every Saturday with Sushila Koirala, wife of the late BP Koirala, at her residence. Only in emergencies does he break this rule. An emergency led the family to meet at Sushila's place on a recent Wednesday. Most members of the family were present. Nona Koirala broke the ice and said, "Right now the country and we are passing through a very critical situation, and so no member of the family shall speak publicly about party infighting, or criticise the leaders. At least till the budget session of parliament ends." Most, including the prime minister, agreed with what she said. She added, "Sujata will only speak about the social sector, Sushil will handle all political affairs."



The conclusion of that 35-minute meeting was that Sushil would analyse the political situation and brief the prime minsiter. Mahesh Acharya was asked to report on the army. Sriharsh (PM's nephew) was given the responsibility of keeping track of all the family members and their whereabouts. The only person who did not utter a word was Sushila. Shailaja Acharya, Chakra Bastola and Dr Sashank Koirala were not present at the meeting.