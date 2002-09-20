Kanchan Pudasaini, edVishnu-Chnadra Vangmaya-Mandir, Kathmandu, 2002Rs 500Including in her definition of 'Nepali', anyone of Nepali origin, regardless of country of residence, Pudasaini puts together this collection of poetry. Nepali poets established and otherwise from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Burma, Hong Kong, England and the US are translated into English from Nepali, Maithili, Newari, Yakkha Rai, Yalung Rai, Rapcha Rai, Limbu, Tamang, Gurung, Magar, Tharu, Bhojpuri and Sherpa