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CFN
Twenty-year-old Pushpa Basnet was on a college field trip to a women's jail in Kalimati when she met Kanchi, daughter of one of the inmates. Basnet, unaware that when parents are imprisoned their homeless children often stay with them, was surprised to see a child there. "At that moment I knew I had to do something to make the lives of these children better," says Pushpa. That was when she opened the Early Childhood Development Centre.
Now, seven years later, Pushpa is sheltering and educating 35 children whose parents are in jail. She also runs a day care centre for children who are too young to be away from their mothers. But though she collected money from friends and family to support the centre, she was all too aware of the need to become self-sufficient.
Help arrived in the form of Change Fusion Nepal, set up in 2008 as part of Change Fusion Thailand. Pushpa entered the organisation's NepalÂ Young Social Entrepreneurs Competition in 2009, and was among the five young social entrepreneurs selected for interest-free loans, technical assistance and mentoring. With the support of Change Fusion Nepal (CFN), Pushpa has been able to train mothers in jail to make handicrafts and textiles. The products they make have found a lucrative market not just in Nepal but in America, Europe and Asia.
Â "We were not just looking for innovative ideas but people who had the commitment to work for it," says Luna Shrestha Thakur, founding director of CFN. "It was important for the business ideas to not just be profit oriented but also to have a positive impact on the community." Prospective entrepreneurs had to be between the ages of 20-35.
CFN received 60 applications for the competition. The selected individuals attended a capacity-building workshop and received continuous mentoring from CFN. "While the numbers of youth going abroad are on the rise, just the interest that the competition generated shows that there are young motivated individuals who see entrepreneurial opportunities in Nepal's problems," says Thakur.
One such entrepreneur, selected alongside Pushpa, was Ranjit Kushwaha of Bara. He sought a solution to the problems of poor rickshaw pullers in Bara, who paid the bulk of their daily earnings to rickshaw owners. With seed money from CFN, Ranjit and his team of 17 volunteers set up a cooperative that allows rickshaw pullers to purchase a rickshaw on an installment basis. Sumina Shrestha, Urmila Malakar and Sambhu Poudel were the other three individuals selected by CFN, to implement projects related to potato farming, Newari handicrafts and olive farming.Â Â
Now that CFN is getting returns on its first phase of investment, it has begun planning for a second phase. A CFN team will visit six districts â€" Parsa, Tanahu, Bhojpur, Mustang, Dang and Kailali â€" starting December to interact with local youths about the possibility of locally feasible and environmentally sustainable social enterprises. Then, Change Fusion Nepal will once again call for project proposals. This time, it will select 25 projects.
"It's not that we don't have people or ideas," says Ashutosh Tiwari of Entrepreneurs for Nepal, who also mentors the projects involved with CFN. "But organisations like CFN band such people together, giving them access not just to funds but also to a support system for expert advice, and help them develop their own networks."
Paavan Mathema
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