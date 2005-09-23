Encroachment Rajdhani, 17 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #266 (September 23-29, 2005)

CHITWAN?A team of border experts have concluded that India has indeed encroached upon Nepali territory in the disputed Susta area of Nawalparasi district. The team of surveyors, historians and border experts said that nearly 500 Indians were found destroying the forest area to construct huts on the Nepali side of Susta. Indian citizens have moved into Nepali territory by clearing out the forest. The deforestation is still taking place in Dhanaiya and Bhadiyari. “The team stated that the Indian political parties and border security might have encouraged the encroachment. Former chief of the Department of Survey and a border expert, Buddhi Narayan Shrestha, a former member of the monitoring team, said the Indian political parties assured their citizens that they would distribute land if they gave votes. The state assembly polls is being held in Bihar soon. There are 2,500 people living in 335 households in the Susta area.



