The prime minister was flying to Myanmar as the leader of the Nepali delegation to the third BIMSTEC Summit (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).
BIMSTEC is an international organisation comprising of seven countries from South Asia and South East Asia that includes Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal. Sushil Koirala is also scheduled to meet with his counterparts from member countries and the opposition leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi.
The meeting will deliberate on various issues relating to 14 priority areas identified under BIMSTEC cooperation, including trade and investment, energy, poverty alleviation, transport and infrastructure, agriculture etc and will take some key decisions to improve regional cooperation and make collaboration more effective and productive. Nepal will assume the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC following the summit.