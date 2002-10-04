“Enlist or pay” Deshantar, 29 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #114 (October 4-10, 2002)

Following a call by the Maoists asking all families in Gulmi, Argakhanchi, Pyuthan and Baglung to send a member to their “camp”, more and more school-age children have begun heading to India. These calls have increased after the attack on Sandhikharka in early September. According to a local villager, residents of the area are being forced to feed rice pudding to the Maoists, and even though only maize and millet can grow in the area the rebels demand rice in “donation”. The Maoists have been having problems feeding themselves after the government began permitting the transport of only 25 kg of rice per family in these districts. That is why the Maoists demand rice.



.Maoists fleeing army attacks in Rolpa are said to be seeking treatment in the villages bordering Pyuthan and Baglung, a densely-forested area that the rebels have been using as a shelter. In the meantime, reports from Khotang say that the villagers have been terrorised by Maoists who have begun coming to their homes saying ki dhan deu, ki jan deu (either enlist, or pay up). About 500 Maoists are said to have assembled in these areas and the word is that they may attack the district headquarters Diktel before Dasain.