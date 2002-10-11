The Dalai Lama's Heart of Wisdom TeachingsGeshe Thupten Jinpa, trans. and ed.Wisdom Publications, Boston, 2002Rs 1,840The Heart Sutra contains Buddhism's direct, most succinct teachings about the true nature of our own being and of all reality. Clarifying the meaning of the Buddhist term "emptiness", the Dalai Lama dispels misconceptions that it implies a nihilistic outlook or a philosophical view with no real implications in our lives and points out how we can attain "an unmistaken view of reality