Editors Rajat Ganguly and Ian MacduffSage Publications, 2003Rs 792The flaws and contradictions in the process of post-colonial nation building in many countries of South and Southeast Asia have been highlighted by the intractable and continuing phenomenon of ethnic conflict. This volume incisively analyses six such ethnic conflicts in the region in order to understand not only the internal destabilisation and havoc that they have created, but also their dynamics and wider impact.