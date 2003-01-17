Editors Rajat Ganguly and Ian Macduff
Sage Publications, 2003
Rs 792
The flaws and contradictions in the process of post-colonial nation building in many countries of South and Southeast Asia have been highlighted by the intractable and continuing phenomenon of ethnic conflict. This volume incisively analyses six such ethnic conflicts in the region in order to understand not only the internal destabilisation and havoc that they have created, but also their dynamics and wider impact.
Ethnic Conflict & Secessionism in South & Southeast Asia
Book Worm | From Issue #128 (January 17-23, 2003)