Which committees did you speak on behalf of at the CA?

Except for National Interests Preservation Committee, Economic Rights and Sharing of Natural Resources and Public Revenue Committee, I took part in discussions of all other committees.

What do you think of the 14-state model passed by the State Restructuring and Sharing of State Power Committee?

I cannot agree with a model that promotes only ethnicity at the expense of geography, population, economic capacities and natural resources. The committee has tried to please some ethnic groups with its 14 provinces. It?s also spoken of political prerogatives to certain groups, which is an even more dangerous prospect.

Is it wrong to give political prerogative?

Look, I happen to fall under Kirat province. If the head of the province and other political posts go to Kirats, then Dalits may as well not get into politics. This will create more conflict. There is no room for Dalits in this model. Provinces should be created on the basis of population, proportional representation and inclusiveness.

Are you saying there should be a separate Dalit state?

In reality, it's only the Dalits who are oppressed in Nepal. We are not asking for a separate province; we are asking for compensation and special privileges. Other ethnic groups only have the problem of disparity between rich and poor - they don't have to face untouchability. We don't agree with a model that bars oppressed communities such as Dalits from top political posts.