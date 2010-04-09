The Study Committee led by Agni Kharel is studying the draft proposals of the thematic committee. There are contentious issues to be resolved, which takes time. The CA will soon resume.

Do you think the constitution will be drafted on time?

The Interim Constitution has stipulated two years to draft the new constitution. However, it all depends on how seriously stakeholders take it. If the political leaders sort out their differences, we can still expect the new constitution on time.

How is it possible until there are still differences on fundamental issues of state restructuring and forms of governance?

The Maoists and UML proposed 14 provinces based on ethnicity, which is wrong. This is impractical in a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual and multi-cultural country. Besides, the country cannot sustain 14 provinces. Therefore, 6 to 7 provinces based on population would be ideal for us.

Coming from a Janjati community, are you not afraid of losing elections if you oppose the idea of ethnic provinces?

The future of the country matters more than my winning an election. What is the point talking of ethnicity? Multi-ethnicity is the reality of the country. Janjatis' votes alone would never have elected me as a CA member. I got votes from all communities. So I am not in favour of ethnicity based provinces. This is just a slogan to trick the people.

Can the constitution work if we do not address the demand of identity?

Adopting a mixed (proportional and direct) electoral system can encompass the issue of identity.

If the CA cannot meet the May 28 deadline, what will be the status of CA members?

From time to time, we hear the public will not accept us as CA members after May 28. The leaders should take

this seriously and act to meet the deadline. The constitution should be written on time.

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Constitution 2010, Nepali Times coverage of issues related to writing the new constitution