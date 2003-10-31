Ethnic Revival and Religious Turmoil: Identities and Representations in the Himalayas
Marie Lecomte-Tilouine, Pascal Dollfus (eds)
Oxford University Press, 2003
This collection engages with the rapid social change and acute religious and identity crises that emerged in an area extending from Gilgit to eastern Nepal. The volume asks if the rise of tribal groups within the region's elaborate caste system is indicative of an opposition to the nation-state or is a sign of modernity.
Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711, mandala@ccsl.com.np
Ethnic Revival and Religious Turmoil- Identities and Representations in the Himalayas
Book Worm | From Issue #168 (October 31 - November 6, 2003)