Language, culture, economy, psychological make-up and territory combined make up nationality. Magarat is the nationality of Magar but other castes live there too.

The Maoists have come up with nationalities as the basis of federal units because the ethnic basis is impossible to implement. It won't be practicable to make a separate province for an ethnicity that claims a couple of hundred members. We can make 13 broad provinces based on nationality. There will be sub-provinces within the provinces. Ethnic minorities will be given autonomy at regional and village levels as required, with provisions of reservation for marginalised communities. Those without territory such as women and Dalits should be represented proportionately and inclusively.

The freedom of Magarat is the freedom of the people living there at large. However, Magars should get special political rights to utilise resources in the Magarat region. The preservation of language and culture too should be a priority.

The right to self-determination is the right to take decisions on our own. It should be acceptable to all to ensure the rulers cannot betray us. It means in principle that if the rulers try to curtail the rights of the people, they can secede.

Ethnicity in itself is a class. Magars in general are poor. Ethnic issues can be resolved much earlier than class issues. In Europe, there is no discrimination based on language and culture but even now there are issues of class: rich and poor.

Federalism alone cannot resolve ethnic issues, however.

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