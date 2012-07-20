Events

Sam Shepard's True West, American playwright's acclaimed play brought to you by The Poetics Theatre Company. Rs. 200 for adults, Rs. 100 for students, 20 July 5pm, 21 July 2pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel

Yantra 1.0, first ever inter-college and school festival of robotic games. 20 to 21 July, 8.30am, 9841881095, Tripureswor, www.ran.org.np

Highway Ride with Honda, embark on a road trip with the cast of the film Highway. 21 July, 6.45am, Kathmandu

I am youth because, a short-film making competition on environmental issues. Rs. 100, register by 6 August, more info at info@yes.org.np

Ultimate Digital Photography Workshop, learn digital photography in 12 years at an affordable price, register by 20 July. Rs 2999, 24 July to 4 August, 7am to 9.15am, 9841240341, New Road

Demystifying Portraiture, a workshop by Spanish photographer Arantxa Cedillo for photography enthusiasts, who want to meet people and tell their stories through portraits. 21 to 22 July and 28 to 29 July, 9am to 3pm, Jhamsikhel, www.photocircle.com.np

Kathmandu Kora Cycling Challenge 2012, cycle a full circle around Kathmandu Valley to raise money for Save the Children. Register at www.tinyurl.com/reg-ktm-kora, 21 July, 6.45 am, starting at Patan Durbar Square, 4412508 or email kora@socialtours.com

Shuffle Party, shuffle the night away with music by DJ Pujan and Niral. Rs 300 (pre sales) or Rs 500 (door), 21 July, 1pm to 12am, Tipsy Bar and Lounge, Durbarmarg

TEDx Kathmandu, an event where you can share your ideas and engage in great discussions. 28 July, Yala Maya Kendra, register at www.tedxkathmandu.com

Futsal Carnival, enjoy a fun-filled fair as you cheer for your favourite futsal team, dance to the music of DJ Phuchhey and savour delicious snacks from the food stalls. 28 July, 11am to 7pm, Grassroots Recreational Centre, Mandikatar

Music

Monkey Temple, catch Monkey Temple's brand new album Shades of Grey as they perform live. Rs 350, 20 July, 7.45 pm, Trisara Restro and Bar, Lazimpat

Dining

Bhojan Griha, traditional Nepali restaurant that serves great local food with folk music and dance. Dillibajar

Chez Caroline, for business lunches and relaxed dinners. Babar Mahal Revisited Tukuche, the place to be if you crave authentic Thakali cuisine, both indoor and outdoor sittings. Tukuche, Uttar Dhoka

G Café, spic and span with a palatable menu, this restaurant is definitely worth a visit. Bouddha

Ghangri Café, a quiet and relaxing place with delicious open momos and mouthwatering Chef's Salad. Pulchok, 5528703

Olive Garden, one of the finest restaurants in town serving fusion cuisine from the mediterranean. Every Friday, 12 pm to 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm, Olive Garden, Radisson Hotel, Lazimpat, 4411818, outlets@radkat.com.np

Café Du Temple, famous for its delicious food, warm ambience and a beautiful roof top view. Patan Durbar Square, 5527127

Tama, enjoy delicious khaja and taas set, along with a host of other Indian and Nepali snacks at an affordable price. Gairidhara

Japanese Crêpe Station, try the unique Nepali khuwa crêpe for a quick fix. Khichapokhari and Basantapur, call 4256655

Pokhara Beach Club, a great place with superb views of the lake. Relax, enjoy the amazing dishes, swim or take a boat ride. Lakeside, Pokhara

Alchemy, an authentic Italian restaurant which serves dishes like Pizza Quatro Stagioni and Spaghetti alla Puttanseca. Thamel

Hankook Sarang, from Bibimbab to Samgyeopsal, Hankook offers a wide range of Korean delicacies at affordable prices. Thamel (opposite Road house café)

Chili Bar and Restaurant, from Nepali to European cuisine, this restaurant serves delectable dishes along with amazing cocktails. Hit the dance floor after your meal. Lakeside, Pokhara

Black and White Café, a great place to spend a quiet afternoon surfing the net with some bakery items like the Swiss Apple Pie and chocolate crêpe with homemade ice cream. Lakeside, Pokhara

Bistro Caroline, a highly recommended place to eat and relax. Their chocolate mousse and fish dishes are a must for foodies. Lakeside, Pokhara

Just Baked, a cozy café with amazing pastries and a friendly ambience. Old Baneshwor

Getaways

Top to Toe Pampering, go the full monty with 240 minutes of facial, body, pedi, mani, and foot massages. Rs 8600, Gokarna Forest Resort, Kathmandu

Mango Tree Lodge, enjoy culture walks, rafting in the Karnali, wildlife exploration, jungle safari at the Bardia National Park. Bhetani, Bardiya, info@mangotreelodge.com

Hotel Landmark, made entirely from traditional Nepali brick and woodcraft, this hotel is rich not only in heritage but also in services and boasts an award winning restaurant, The Hungry Eye. 00977-061-462908/463096/464897, www.landmarkpokhara.com

The Last Resort, offers canyoning, hiking, rock climbing, rafting, andmountain biking. Challenge yourself and be adventurous. 4700525, 4701247

For the love of music

Good news for those who have missed nepa-laya's monthly Paleti sit-down concerts. Paleti will feature a Nepali artist in the last Friday of each month. The series is back after a five-month long hiatus. The much awaited series will begin with a performance by Suraj Thapa and Meena Niroula on 27 July. The duo will perform the best compositions from seven years of Paleti. Set aside a date on your calendar between 9 and 12 August for Paleti Utsav, a celebration of contemporary Nepali music, featuring maestro Ambar Gurung and singers Phatteman, Shanti Thatal and Aavas.