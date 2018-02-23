Takashi Miyahara was way ahead of his time when he built the high-end Everest View Hotel in Syangboche in the 1970s. Now, the Japanese entrepreneur who took Nepali citizenship and even ran for elections in 2008, is capping his dramatic career with the Annapurna View Hotel in Pokhara’s Sarangkot.

The new boutique hotel situated at 1,600m offers everything: sunrise, the Annapurnas, view of Phewa Lake, serenity, and luxurious accommodation. The hotel is having a soft opening on Friday, introducing its 24 deluxe rooms designed in contemporary style. Breakfast is arranged by Shristi Café, while Sansar Restaurant headed by Chef Govinda Khanal serves Japanese, Nepali, Italian and continental cuisine for lunch and dinner.

“There is nothing in between the hotel and the mountains,” says General Manager Sharad Satyal who describes the rooms as being unconventionally spacious enough to provide comfort while being surrounded by some of the tallest and most stunning peaks of the Central Himalaya.

The hotel is a partnership between Miyahara and World Air-Sea Service, a Tokyo based travel company, and has a team of 28 employees and staff who are all residents of Sarangkot. Hotel Annapurna View will also be offering packages for adventure sports such as paragliding, zipline, ultra-lights, bungee jumping, and is planning helicopter sightseeing flights to Annapurna Base Camp.

Upon completion of construction in October, visitors will be able to enjoy spa and pool facilities along with a chance to attend Nepali cooking lessons. One of the hotel’s iconic attractions is its glass wall in the lobby framing the Mt Machapuchre. It is easy to understand why Miyahara always wanted to build a hotel here.

Phone: +977 1 443566

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