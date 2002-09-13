A headline speaks a thousand words, and Rajendra Dahal's "No one won, everyone lost" was one of them. In five short words, it tells us why all this is senseless and stupid. And a curse be upon the Maoists and an unfeeling elite for unleashing it on us.

Rajendra Dahal's "No one won, everyone lost" (#110) was perceptive analysis. It was clear that the state of emergency wasn't needed, and wasn't what Nepal and the Nepali People needed. The real problems were to address the battered economy, falling investment, unemployment and the lack of development. It was the myopia of our leaders that made an emergency necessary. This country can still turn the corner, but it must give the power and responsibility back to the people. Our politicians, policy-makers, intellectuals and also the media have squandered the nine months of emergency by doing nothing. Mr Dahal's analysis is correct, but maybe it is also his job to show us a way out of this stalemate.