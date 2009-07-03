But it looks like they do spend quite a bit of time not interfering, and instead indulge in their shared passion for photography. India's ambassador Rakesh Sood, American ambassador Nancy Powell and Danish ambassador Finn Thilsted are getting together for a joint exhibition of their photographs with proceeds going to charity.
"We put it all together in just a few weeks and I am delighted that all three were willing and able to give the effort to pull this show together," says Giambrone.
The exhibition is titled 'More than ambassadors' and shows that aside from representing their countries in Nepal, the ambassadors are also keen observers of culture and humanity.
Danish ambassador Thilsted started taking pictures since he was six, and says he takes his camera in all his travels. "As a diplomat, the camera is a good instrument in getting to know a country," says Thilsted, "taking photos gives one the opportunity to concentrate on seeing the details and characteristics of the people and landscape."
Indian ambassador Sood started taking and developing his own black and white prints when he was a teenager. "Till I came to Nepal, Afghanistan had been my most challenging and also rewarding assignment," says Sood, who is exhibiting his Afghan images.
'More than Ambassadors' photographs by
Nancy J. Powell, Finn Thilsted and Rakesh Sood
Indigo Gallery, Naxal
4-19 July, 8AM to 6PM
Tel: 4413 580