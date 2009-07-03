With politicians blaming Kathmandu-based ambassadors of interfering in Nepal's internal affairs, you'd have thought the diplomats wouldn't have time for anything else.

But it looks like they do spend quite a bit of time not interfering, and instead indulge in their shared passion for photography. India's ambassador Rakesh Sood, American ambassador Nancy Powell and Danish ambassador Finn Thilsted are getting together for a joint exhibition of their photographs with proceeds going to charity.

When James Giambrone of Indigo Gallery first asked outgoing US ambassador Nancy Powell to exhibit her photography at the Indigo Gallery, she proposed expanding the concept to include Sood and Thilsted as well.

"We put it all together in just a few weeks and I am delighted that all three were willing and able to give the effort to pull this show together," says Giambrone.

The exhibition is titled 'More than ambassadors' and shows that aside from representing their countries in Nepal, the ambassadors are also keen observers of culture and humanity.

Says US ambassador Powell: "Nepal remains a photographer's paradise with its beautiful and incredibly tolerant people, its fascinating cultural artifacts and architecture and its amazing landscapes from Chitwan to Mustang. My photos will bring back many pleasant memories of my time in Nepal."

Danish ambassador Thilsted started taking pictures since he was six, and says he takes his camera in all his travels. "As a diplomat, the camera is a good instrument in getting to know a country," says Thilsted, "taking photos gives one the opportunity to concentrate on seeing the details and characteristics of the people and landscape."

Indian ambassador Sood started taking and developing his own black and white prints when he was a teenager. "Till I came to Nepal, Afghanistan had been my most challenging and also rewarding assignment," says Sood, who is exhibiting his Afghan images.

'More than Ambassadors' photographs by

Nancy J. Powell, Finn Thilsted and Rakesh Sood

Indigo Gallery, Naxal

4-19 July, 8AM to 6PM

Tel: 4413 580