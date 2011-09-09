MARCO POLLO

Tourist hubs and heritage sites go hand in hand but often yield substandard options for the belly. Restaurants in Bouddha thrive more on their terrace, rooftop or room with a view of the iconic stupa and less on the quality of their menu.

But stemming off the sacred roundabout is a narrow brick corridor characteristic of an artful brasserie that has become the area's trusted choice for continental.

In line with Kathmandu's obsession with long-drawn menus, Flavor's Cafe and Restaurant keeps patrons vacillating with an extensive selection that's actually worth exploring. Inferred from its menu, there are two types of people in this world: 100 per cent vegetarian and 100 per cent beef.

The stuffed eggplant, served with steamed rice and a side of salad sounds like a bland excuse for the health conscious. But for accuracy's sake, 'cheese' should be emphasized; the eggplant is lathered with white cheese and chopped veggies that dishes out delish, outdoing its ordinary, grey appearance.Whether medium, rare or well done,

the beef (100 per cent) is done simply well. For fearless carnivores, go for the Mixed Grilled Meat Pot Sizzler, a sizzling skillet of tender chicken, beef and sausages marinated and smothered with a tangy BBQ sauce, cuddle by a stack of fries or a mound of real mashed potatoes--a godsend from another mother.

But in the art of pizza, Flavor's requires a bit more schooling. The Flavor's Special vegetarian pizza, a 12-inch pie topped with homemade tomato sauce, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, capers and mozzarella, is a filling round of dough but unbalanced and subpar when matched against the thin-crust creations at Fire and Ice or La Dolce Vita in Thamel.

If paunch permits, order a slice of the Chocolate Mousse cake or hover to the cafe's patisserie and select from the day's indulgences, and be sure to order a shot of espresso pulled just short of perfection--just a tad more crema.

Flavor's diners are paying for the location but with no additional charges (VAT or service) yet in sight, so tighten your fanny pack.

Circle Bouddhanath, round and round, clockwise 'til you find Flavor's

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