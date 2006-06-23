

SWORUP RANJIT

While the rest of the world celebrates the biggest sporting extravaganza by staying up late into the night watching the World Cup, a small orphanage is struggling to keep itself running so the children can have a better future.

Well what better way to raise funds for them than by celebrating the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship through the beautiful game itself? And that's exactly what our sister publication, Wave, is doing by organising a football match between various members of us in the media and Nepali celebrities including musicians, singers, actors, RJ's, VJ's, and even models.

The Wave Kick Off Cup is being held Saturday at Dasrath Stadium and will raise money for the Mayadevi Orphanage in Rupandehi. The orphanage is run on local resources by Baburam Pyasi, a local resident who started it two years ago as a child shelter. Today, the orphanage is home to 47 children who live in the temporary shelter built of bamboo sticks and tin roofs on two acres of Pyasi's own land.

The children attend school but the organisation is in dire need of financial support and even a little money can go a long way. A child living in the orphanage recently died when a bomb that the Maoists had carelessly left exploded in the nearby jungle. Two other children were severely injured in the explosion.

After the match, a dinner will be held at Himalmedia football field in Sano Hatiban where prizes will be given to the winners and a World Cup match screened on the big screen.

Wave Kick Off Cup

2-4PM Dasrath Stadium

24 June, Saturday

Party: 7PM onwards at Himalmedia, Sano Hatiban

For tickets call: 9851011937