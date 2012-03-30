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BIKRAM RAI
Spanish photographer Antonio Nodar has photographed over 1,000 artists all over Europe and he is now in Nepal at the behest of the Kathmandu Contemporary Arts Centre at the Patan Museum.
Since his arrival in Kathmandu in February Nodar has been working with Nepali artists, painters, sculptors, cartoonists, traditional Pauba painters and Mithila artists. The current work features over 300 artists from across Nepal in which they are allowed to freely "re-work" photographic portraits of themselves that Nodar takes, the result is combined artistry that includes a conventional black and white portrait with often playful embellishments by the individual artists.
…from portait to self-portrait …
KCAC at the Patan Museum open daily from 10.30AM – 5PM till 11
April 2012
www.kathmanduarts.org
www.antonionodar.com
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