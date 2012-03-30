BIKRAM RAI

Spanish photographer Antonio Nodar has photographed over 1,000 artists all over Europe and he is now in Nepal at the behest of the Kathmandu Contemporary Arts Centre at the Patan Museum.

'The Nepal Album' of …from portrait to self-portrait … brings a timely counterbalance and fascinating insight into the minds of contemporary artists in Asia: how they see themselves and interpret their own culture. Fifty-eight year-old Antonio Nodar was born in Galicia and worked in theatre before his career as a photographer for newspapers in Spain. From 1996 he has been working on …from portrait to self-portrait … and launched Volume 1 with 242 European artists in 2011.

Since his arrival in Kathmandu in February Nodar has been working with Nepali artists, painters, sculptors, cartoonists, traditional Pauba painters and Mithila artists. The current work features over 300 artists from across Nepal in which they are allowed to freely "re-work" photographic portraits of themselves that Nodar takes, the result is combined artistry that includes a conventional black and white portrait with often playful embellishments by the individual artists.

…from portait to self-portrait …

KCAC at the Patan Museum open daily from 10.30AM – 5PM till 11

April 2012

www.kathmanduarts.org

www.antonionodar.com

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