For Nepal, preparedness for future climate disasters begins at home after the COP31 jamboree

The Antalya Climate Summit has been called the ‘Overshoot COP’ because the world has warmed beyond targets set 11 years ago in Paris. Nepal also overshot its attendance with five ministers and dozens of lawmakers flying out.

Nepal had a lot riding on this year's COP31. The country wanted to use the two deadly Himalayan catastrophes this year to sound a global warning about global warming. But its jumbo delegation to the jamboree could not push the UNFCCC to include the mountain agenda.

Climate breakdown has destabilised the cryosphere in the earth’s mountain regions, adding to preexisting geo hazards. The Trisuli Valley flood in August, the disasters on the Budi Gandaki and the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan last month were proof. About 7,000 people died and the destruction cost Nepal nearly $5 billion.

Ahead of the summit, Nepal and Bhutan jointly highlighted the extreme impact of global temperature overshoot to the mountains. It asked for research on the impact of further warming on the Himalaya, an annual high-level dialogue and grant-based climate finance including loss and damage.

This proposal failed to pass as a separate formal agenda item. Kyrgyzstan’s proposal on mountains and climate change as a standalone subject was also set aside.

Although the governing RSP was blamed back home for its overattendance and underperformance in Antalya, the lack of consensus on the mountain agenda was due more to the UN’s own rules on consensus, as well as resistance from some countries to take the blame and foot the bill for climate-induced damage.

PARAGRAPHS AND BRACKETS

Even so, Nepal, Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan, jointly submitted a broader mountain climate proposal. It has been partially incorporated into Paragraphs 31 and 32 of the draft cover decision in the final document on Friday.

Partially, because only the first three demands (scientific research, high-level dialogue and a dedicated work program) were included. As expected, grant-based climate finance and loss and damage support were left out.

Now, mountain delegates need to be vigilant that the text remains intact during final midnight negotiations before COP31 closes on Friday, 20 November.

Unlike previous COPs which set targets, Antalya was supposed to be an ‘implementation summit’. Nepal’s presence this time was also high profile because of the worldwide attention following its catastrophic floods.