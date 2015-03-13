DEVAKI BISTA

A Chinese couple getting ready for a wedding portrait on the steps of the Nyatapola Temple in Bhaktapur on Monday. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Nepal saw a 17.5 percent rise in 2014 compared to the previous year. There are now 35 flights a week operated by four Chinese airlines connecting Lhasa, Kunming, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong to Kathmandu. Two more Chinese airlines are starting flights soon, including from Shanghai. Meanwhile, the number of Indian tourists showed a dramatic 35 per cent drop in the same period. Find out why.