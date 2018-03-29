Photo: Indian Embassy

The final day of International Entrepreneurship Conclave Connect-IN on 24 March at the Radisson in Kathmandu saw more than 300 participants from India and Nepal discussing the start-up market in both countries.

Seven CEOs and investors from India and eight from Nepal took part in the day-long conference which was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, who said he was upbeat about the budding entrepreneurial business climate of Nepal and the scope of connecting it with India.

Chief Guest Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada underlined the importance of innovation, and said: “As Nepal is slowly transitioning towards stable governance, entrepreneurial conclave such as this is vital to efficiently utilise resources towards the goal of sustainable development.”

The sessions were divided into storytelling, mentorship, panel discussions and investment pitch during which speakers from India and Nepal shared their personal stories connecting their experience with the present business ecosystem in and between the two countries.

Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur Media expressed how franchising could connect the two neighbouring countries saying, “To cater to the budding demand in tourism, Nepal can unlock more opportunities than it has now through franchising, and India is always willing to extend its assistance.”

Over 30 Nepali start-ups had pitched innovative business ideas among which five made it to the final--Metro Tarkari, Furniture Hub, Kullabs, My Earth Eco Bags and Fohor Bata Mohor.

The organisers promise to conduct follow up activities to connect entrepreneurs from the two countries.