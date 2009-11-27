INHUMAN

Gadhimai Mela is nothing but a barbaric and inhuman tragedy ('Animal fights', #477). The people who carry out the slaughter are invariably drunk. What I don't understand, why the need to drink if they're so brave.

It's time to wake up and live in a civilised manner. Just as in India, animal sacrifices should be banned here. Happiness comes from helping, not hurting. Let's hope this Gadhimai festival will be the last.

Chandra Gurung,

nepalitimes.com

SOLHEIM'S PAST

I was not happy that Nepali Times gave space to Erik Solheim's interview ('Nepal needs a homegrown solution', #477). It would have been appropriate to have a small introduction related to his past controversial 'peace negotiating' role in Sri Lanka. He allegedly helped LTTE secure arms covertly during the period he was involved there. He was rightfully kicked out from Sri Lanka and just look at the marvellous achievements thereafter. Need we say more?

Armugam Ananta,

email

HOORAH FOR HOFTUN

I heard much about Hoftun while working with a hydropower company in Kathmandu but did not know that he started Tansen Hospital and how Martin Chautari was set up. After knowing all this I must say Hoftun is a true friend of Nepal. It is often said that it's better to teach a man to fish than to give him fish. Sir Hoftun's taken this to heart.

Pradip,

nepalitimes.com

MILESTONE

The blogs online are a milestone. I'm not sure if they're ever going to be printed, but it wouldn't matter, since I'm sure Nepali Times knows the majority of its readership is online.

Aawartan Discuss,

Nepal

FINDING FEDERALISM

I recently visited Switzerland and stayed there for three weeks ('Finding federalism', #476). I got the feeling that Swiss federalism evolved bottom-up, and wasn't imposed from the top. I agree with Ms Nicole Topperwein when she says federalism combined with democracy worked as a conflict management tool. But the question is how to involve people at the grassroots? First of all the election of 75 district governments should be held, and each should be asked which districts they want to join. These suggestions should be discussed in the CA with the participation of national and international persons who have experience in the field. To my mind, this is the way to evolve federalism combined with grassroots democracy. Switzerland has a lot to teach us.

P.C.Joshi,

nepalitimes.com