The Rise of Militant Islam in Central Asia
Ahmed Rashid
Orient Longman, Hyderabad, 2002
Rs 472
Rashid, who previously unravelled the Taleban regime in Afghanistan, now investigates the five Central Asian republics adjacent to Afghanistan that were part of the former Soviet Union. Based on groundbreaking research and numerous interviews, Jihad explains the roots of fundamentalist rage in Central Asia, and suggests ways the threat can be neutralised through diplomatic and economic intervention.
Jihad
Book Worm | From Issue #116 (October 25-31, 2002)
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