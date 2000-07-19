JOGIMARA

It is such a sad and terrible thing to hear about the bereaved people of Jogimara 'I weep at night' (#364). I felt so moved after going through the column and hearing that the government, instead of compensating the bereaved families, have tagged them as terrorists. Don't they feel sorry for the families of the dead? Are those who were killed not Nepali citizens? Can't the dead rest in peace? Thanks to Mohan Mainali and Nepali Times for a great job in covering the plight of these innocents.

Ravi Lama,

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YOGI IS RIGHT

Yogi Adityanath is right ('Nepal should be a Hindu rastra again', #365). Only then will there be peace there. Hindus are naturally secular, and as long as there was King Birendra there was peace in the Himalayan kingdom. Secularism is unsuitable, because we know the kind of sham secularism being practised in India for vested interests.

G V,

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MADHES

The articles and interviews by Prashant Jha ('The Gorakhpur Connection', #365) are brilliant, with well weaved-in analysis and insights. Great work.

Ruhit Tewari,

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jai nepal

I am in total agreement with Maura Moynihan ('Jai Nepal', #365). Compulsive optimism like this is in short supply. We need more reminders like this to infuse ourselves with well-deserved pride that our history, heritage, and uniqueness rightfully affords us. In contrast to nations around the world, patience and tolerance is still plentiful in our Nepalese society. And these characters will ultimately help us through the process of re-inventing Nepal. Let the bouts of dysentery only cripple those Kathmandu cocktail circuiters who dampen our optimism.

Arun Neupane



Looking at the events of recent weeks (beating up UML cadres, coming up with absurd preconditions) makes it clear that Maoists are the major obstacles to the election. How absurd that they blame the king as the numero uno problem when they are creating havoc. What mechanisms are there to punish those who derail elections? UNMIN, these things are more important than your innocent sounding adverts on the FM. Somebody needs to discipline the Maoists or anyone for that matter, or else it will be ganglords running the election instead of the election commission. Name withheld,

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