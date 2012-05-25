BIKRAM RAI

Namche Festival 2012 will be held from 27 to 29 May at Namche Bajar in Everest Region. The festival's inauguration coincides with the Fifth International Sagarmatha Day and the last day will coincide with theTenzing Hillary Everest Marathon . Namche Festival will feature cultural programs including folk dances, songs and will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Sherpas living in the Solu Khumbu region. The event will also provide a platform to raise public awareness on the adverse impacts of climate change. The organisers say that they want to encourage domestic tourism in the Khumbu region through the festival. Lama Kazi Sherpa, member of the organising committee explains, "There is wrong message going out to Nepalis that Namche area is far too expensive for the locals which is not true and we hope to change that through the festival," This is the first time such an event is being organised to promote domestic tourism in Namche Bazaar. In the last few years, similar initiatives have been taken by people in neighbouring VDCs of Namche including Chaurikharga and Khumjung to promote domestic tourism .

One stop for adventure sports

BARDAAN RAI

The Himalayan Outdoor Festival is commemorates the spirit of adventure sports, taking adventure buffs through the trails and treads of Hattiban. The event will be held from 1 to 3 June in the Hattiban Resort. Tickets range from Rs 200 to Rs 8000, depending on room accommodation and competition entries.

Friday, 1 June

11am to 1pm Buses leave from Kathmandu

3pm Opening ceremony

5.30 pm Adventure sports documentary screening

7pm Marmot Night Uphill Challenge

7.15 pm to 9pm Dinner with live musical performances

Saturday, 2 June

6.30 Yoga session

9am to 12pm Cross country cyling and trail run competitions

2pm to 4pm Dual race competition (downhill)

17:00 to 19:00 –dyno competition

5pm to 7pm Dyno competition

8pm Dinner with bands (Lyrics Indy and Joint Family)

Sunday, 3 June

6.30 am Yoga session

9.30 am to 12pm Pull-up, slackline, muddy heaven, rope climb, sack run competitions

1pm closing ceremony and certificate distribution

(Activities like cycling, rock climbing, bouldering, rope work and slackline will be open throughout the festival)

For more information call 9841386652, 9841470186