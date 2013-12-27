JON APPEL

Politics

In an unprecedented move, the four major parties agreed to stay out of Singha Darbar, choosing instead to task Chief Justice Khil Raj Regmi to conduct the second Constituent Assembly elections. After six months in power, the bureaucratic government finally delivered. Election day on 19 November saw a historical turnout of more than 80 per cent and a changed mandate

FOR SALE, One of the poorest countries in the world has an embassy in the richest street in the world, and plans to sell it off

Watching the watchdog, The new auditor general can counter balance the controversial appointment of a new CIAA head:

The price of peace, Rs 20 billion: that is how much it cost to integrate 1,421 ex-combatants into the national army

Making it count, up to 80 per cent of eligible voters turned out in Nepal’s second constituent assembly elections

Human Rights

As parties meandered over the composition of a proposed Truth and Reconciliation Commission, ‘protecting the peace process’ became a convenient euphemism for both the Maoists and the security forces to push a blanket pardon for all those involved in war crimes. The low points this year: the Bhattarai government’s efforts to quash the investigation into the murder of journalist Dekendra Thapa of Dailekh in early January and the glaring apathy of the state towards Nanda Prasad and Gangamaya Adhikari, who are on a hunger strike in Bir Hospital asking for an inquiry into their son’s murder by the Maoist during the war.

Economy

Nepal fulfilled its Financial Action Task Force (FATF) obligations at the last minute in July, achieved only because a party-less government didn’t face opposition, and thus improved its chances of moving out of the FATF grey list. But with more than 1,000 youngsters lining up at Kathmandu airport every day to escape the drudgery and hopelessness, Nepal cannot afford to leave economic growth by the wayside even as it begins the torturous process of government formation.

Hands across the Himalaya, Chinese trade and investment in Nepal is mounting exponentially.

Powerless future, This year’s budget allocation for energy sector, like previous years, is all too cosmetic.

Economy, stupid, Nepal cannot afford to wait till it straightens out its politics to rescue the economy.

Society

In July, Shakti Samuha received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in recognition of its relentless efforts to rescue and rehabilitate Nepal’s trafficked women. Started in 1997 by Sunita Danuwar and fellow survivors, it was a well-deserved acknowledgment for a Nepali woman who battled overwhelming odds not just to survive trafficking and sexual slavery, but is determined to help others like her.

Mountain fight, Everest rage is a result of the clash of two distinct climbing styles in the Himalaya and was bound to happen sooner or later.

Doctor Who?, One man’s greed has robbed Humla’s people of accessible and quality healthcare in their district.

Crowdfund globally, act locally, A hospital in one of Nepal’s poorest districts that has provided better medical care than hospitals in the capital.

Talking Tamil, First generation Tamil speakers of Nepali origin have embraced the language as their own.

Sports

With a last-ball win over Hong Kong in last month’s T-20 qualifiers in Abu Dhabi, Nepal qualified for the ICC T-20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh. When the team took a victory lap through Kathmandu earlier this month, players were greeted by boisterous cheers from thousands of fans who had thronged the sidewalks. But as the euphoria of their outstanding success slowly wears off, the team must capitalise on the momentum and focus on the future. Under-17 footballer Bimal Gharti Magar, the star of the 2013 SAFF games, went on trial at Dutch club, FC Twente, but missed the eligibility criteria because of his age.

Debutant director Sahara Sharma, whose film Indreni Khojdai Jaanda opened at the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival, won the Nepal Panorama award. Nepal’s singing nun Ani Choying Drolmacollaborated with Indian musician AR Rahman. And Milan Rai’s butterflie flew across the globe with messages of peace and positivity.

Clearly a good day, Hari Maharjan Project’s album Sudina is finally out for those who want a made in Nepal eargasm.

Stringing maestro, Arbaja, a Nepali instrument once played by the Gandharvas, has found a saviour in singer Lochan Rijal.