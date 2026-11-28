Nepal’s Child Reform Homes are supposed to rehabilitate young offenders, but they are incarcerated

Tikka Kafle has six fans and two AC units running in his office, a buffer from the 37-degree heat outside. Perched in a plastic-wrapped rotating chair, his hands are folded atop his stomach.

Occasionally, he peers from behind his computer to complain about government underfunding and the neglect of children. Outside the office, walls are painted pink and crowned with barbed wire.

Tikka Kafle is in charge of the Birganj Child Reform Home, one of ten institutions across the country responsible for rehabilitating juvenile offenders. Child Reform Homes are at the centre of Nepal’s juvenile justice system, but the rehabilitation they promise remains unrealised.

The courtyard outside is too small for anyone to play in the midday sun. They remain indoors, 15 or 16 to a room where working fans are scarce. Intended for 50 residents, the facility houses 110.

“They’re fine here,” Kafle tells a visitor. “At home they wouldn’t get to eat meat and eggs like they do here — some of them even want to come back after they leave.”

Juvenile justice is grounded in the principle of rehabilitation over punishment, legal action carefully considers the age, maturity, psychology, and other vulnerabilities of underage offenders.

Nepal’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990 mandated the creation of a juvenile justice system. In 1992 the Act Relating to Children directed the establishment of Child Reform Homes (CRH), but the Maoist conflict delayed implementation and the first one was only established in 2001 in Bhaktapur.

The 2015 Constitution’s recognition of child rights ushered in a period of groundbreaking juvenile legislation. First, the 2018 Act Relating to Children established procedural standards, outlined oversight mechanisms, and directed institutional confinement be used only as a last resort.

Sentencing limits were set at a maximum of one year for children 10–14, half of the corresponding adult sentence for children 14-16, and two-thirds of the corresponding adult sentence for children 16-18 according to the offence.

Subsequent directives included the Supreme Court’s Administration of Child Justice Regulations in 2019 and the Rules Relating to Children in 2021. Together, these documents addressed each stage of child justice, from initial confinement, to investigation, to trial, and finally CRH standards.

UNUSED PRISONS

Unfortunately, writing laws is not the same as implementing them. Extensive guidelines governing a system intended to be child-friendly translate poorly in practice.

Despite bearing the name Child Reform Home, the makeshift facilities housing juveniles operate in unused prisons or repurposed government office buildings, not intended for residential use.

The result is constant overcrowding: the Biratnagar facility houses nearly five times its intended capacity while CRHs nationwide are 63% over capacity. Only one, in Bhaktapur, houses girls.

By law, juvenile offenders must remain in a CRH for the duration of their sentence, even after they turn 18. As of 2025, 53% of all CRH residents were 18 or older. Given the risks associated with housing adults and minors together, regulations require separate housing. But institutions that are constantly overcrowded rarely have the space to do so.

Inevitably, children are exposed to physical and sexual violence propagated by significant age disparities. Birganj, for example, houses both a 23-year-old and children as young as 12.

In Hetauda, certain juveniles will remain at the facility until their release at age 35. In some ways, peer-to-peer abuse is built into the system. Recently, without legislative approval, CRHs adopted the peer-supervision system used in adult prisons.

A three-tier hierarchy of chaukidhar, naike, and sahanaike selects inmates to perform internal management duties in exchange for respective sentence remissions. Child rights advocates have condemned the adoption of this system as a violation of the separation of juvenile justice from adult justice.

Peer-supervision implementation essentially delegates to juveniles the responsibilities of CRH administrators. Each administration is composed of a Chief In-Charge and a variable number of support staff.

Like Tikka Kafle in Birganj, most in-charges are appointed by the CDO or other sectors of government. Previous experience working with children or rehabilitation is not a prerequisite. As government employees, CRH staff are only on site from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Outside of these hours, the homes operate without supervision, leaving residents to govern themselves. External security is delegated to police personnel who are required to remain in plainclothes and are prohibited from entering residential areas, except in extreme cases. But enforcement seems inconsistent, with police mingling freely with children at both Hetauda and Birganj.

In CRHs, ‘education’ is almost entirely self-study, and even when children receive formal teaching, many cannot advance because of the CRH’s inability or unwillingness to pay exam fees.

Like education, basic nutrition is not guaranteed. According to the 2020 Prison Rules, the government-allocated daily food allowance consists of 700g of rice and Rs80 rupees for lentils (daal) and vegetables (tarkaari). Meat is provided once every 15 days and two eggs every seven days.

Inside CRHs, it is unclear whether these guidelines mean anything and what happens to government funds. Kafle says that Birgunj juveniles manage and prepare food for themselves, and some older manned a makeshift convenience store where instant noodle packets hang from the ceiling.

Another legislative guarantee that remains unfulfilled is psychological support and counselling. Children dealing with depression, loneliness, and other disorders report a total lack of professional support.

Child psychologist Pratikshya Kafle, who serves on the bench of Nepal’s only child court in Bhaktapur says there is a tendency to simply medicate those who report mental struggles. One child housed at Bhaktapur CRH explained the cause of their ongoing issues: “The law doesn’t understand us and there is nowhere to go from here.”

In August 2023 when Bhaktapur CRH resident Kamal Basnet began to suffer from fever and boils. He was given a standard painkiller and sent him back to his room. Only upon finding Basnet unconscious on the morning did staff take him to hospital where he was declared dead.

A report on the incident and subsequent internal riots, that was blamed on the administration for its negligence and indifference to serious medical concerns. It also noted the home’s lack of adequate medical facilities.

The riots that followed Basnet’s death resulted in mass-escapes. Of those recaptured, 18 were transferred to an already over-capacity Birganj facility, infamous for unliveable conditions and extreme heat. The newcomers began protesting the conditions and were met with violence from existing residents and peer supervisors on the night.