The economic success and spiritual commitment of this community from Nepal opens new ways to think about capitalism
Prista Ratanapruck
Chronology and impact of the first road linking Kathmandu to the outside world
Dan Edwards
A vital link to India that was allowed to fail, but its legacy carries to this day as Nepal plans new railways
If dal bhat is the national dish of Nepal, then momo is the national snack
Vishad Raj Onta
Ten years later, survivors of the earthquake recall the destruction of Kathmandu’s iconic Dharara
Shristi Karki
Despite a painful refugee history, Nepal and Bhutan have much to learn from each other
Sonia Awale in Achham
Nepal’s health system is paying to treat workers whose kidneys failed while toiling in hot, rich countries
Pinki Sris Rana in Chitwan
Rapid thawing of the Himalayan ice-cap is compounded by little-studied melting of permafrost that destabilises peaks
Alton C Byers, Wilfried Haeberli
Climate change and overharvesting reduces earnings of villagers from a lucrative Himalayan fungus
Shrijan Pandey in Doha
Nepal struggles to balance energy and water needs with dams that damage livelihoods and ecosystems
Hydroelectricity supply will soon catch up with demand, and focus is shifting to reservoirs to store energy and regulate water
Sonia Awale
More women use health facilities to be as healthy as possible before giving birth and for safe delivery
MARTY LOGAN in BUTWAL
“We keep talking about rural development, but there is no one left to develop here.”
GOPAL DAHAL in SUNSARI
This Nepali Times Weekend Longread contains interviews with Bhutan’s refugees and their families in a camp in eastern Nepal by Devendra…
Devendra Bhattarai
The Newar ritual of feeding frogs is immediately followed by the festive procession of the cow, which was actually the expected day for the…
Gautama V Vajracharya
The forest around Khalanga fort in Nalapani, the site of the first major battle that pitted the Gorkhali troops against the East India Company…
The Malaun Fort stands forlorn in what is now India’s Himachal Pradesh. Photos: ALISHA SIJAPATINepali Times reporter Alisha Sijapati spent a…
King Palden Thondup Namgyal, the last Chogyal (monarch) of Sikkim with his wife Hope Cooke.Nearly half-a-century after the overthrow of Palden…
Ajay Pradhan
Photo: BIKRAM RAIAs Nepal prepares for the 12th National Population and Household Census, there is much happening behind the scenes before…
…To hell with poetry, with memories, with my mother’s food- maybe not my mother’s biryani- To hell the memory of turning nineteen in quarantine.…
Pratibha Tuladhar and Sahina Shrestha
Charge d' Affaires L. Douglas welcomes BP Koirala to the US Embassy inaguration in 1959.On 15 December 1960 (पुस १) exactly 60 years ago, King…
Tom Robertson
Illustration: SUBHAS RAIWhen Kathmandu Valley was still known as Swoniga (three cities), back in the medieval Lichhavi-Malla era, the Ganga…
Kanak Mani Dixit