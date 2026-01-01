Nepali Times

Longread

Markets and monasteries of the Manang mandala

Markets and monasteries of the Manang mandala

The economic success and spiritual commitment of this community from Nepal opens new ways to think about capitalism

Prista Ratanapruck

The long and winding road to India

The long and winding road to India

Chronology and impact of the first road linking Kathmandu to the outside world

Dan Edwards

Life and times of Nepal Government Railway

Life and times of Nepal Government Railway

A vital link to India that was allowed to fail, but its legacy carries to this day as Nepal plans new railways

Dan Edwards

MOMO LOCO

MOMO LOCO

If dal bhat is the national dish of Nepal, then momo is the national snack

Vishad Raj Onta

Towering monument to 2015

Towering monument to 2015

Ten years later, survivors of the earthquake recall the destruction of Kathmandu’s iconic Dharara

Shristi Karki

Small Bhutan Dreams Big

Small Bhutan Dreams Big

Despite a painful refugee history, Nepal and Bhutan have much to learn from each other

Sonia Awale in Achham

Dirty, Dangerous, Difficult ... and Dehydrating

Dirty, Dangerous, Difficult ... and Dehydrating

Nepal’s health system is paying to treat workers whose kidneys failed while toiling in hot, rich countries

Pinki Sris Rana in Chitwan

The not-so-permanent frost

The not-so-permanent frost

Rapid thawing of the Himalayan ice-cap is compounded by little-studied melting of permafrost that destabilises peaks

Alton C Byers, Wilfried Haeberli

The human cost of Nepal’s yarsa gold rush

The human cost of Nepal’s yarsa gold rush

Climate change and overharvesting reduces earnings of villagers from a lucrative Himalayan fungus

Shrijan Pandey in Doha

Rivers be dammed

Rivers be dammed

Nepal struggles to balance energy and water needs with dams that damage livelihoods and ecosystems

Pinki Sris Rana in Chitwan

Missing pieces of the hydropower jigsaw

Missing pieces of the hydropower jigsaw

Hydroelectricity supply will soon catch up with demand, and focus is shifting to reservoirs to store energy and regulate water

Sonia Awale

Mothers of Sarlahi

Mothers of Sarlahi

More women use health facilities to be as healthy as possible before giving birth and for safe delivery

MARTY LOGAN in BUTWAL

Eastern Nepal’s depopulating mountains

Eastern Nepal’s depopulating mountains

“We keep talking about rural development, but there is no one left to develop here.”

GOPAL DAHAL in SUNSARI

Political prisoners languish in Bhutan’s jails

Political prisoners languish in Bhutan’s jails

This Nepali Times Weekend Longread contains interviews with Bhutan’s refugees and their families in a camp in eastern Nepal by Devendra…

Devendra Bhattarai

Monsoon Culture

Monsoon Culture

The Newar ritual of feeding frogs is immediately followed by the festive procession of the cow, which was actually the expected day for the…

Gautama V Vajracharya

From Nalapani to Kalapani

From Nalapani to Kalapani

The forest around Khalanga fort in Nalapani, the site of the first major battle that pitted the Gorkhali troops against the East India Company…

Where Nepal’s banner once waved

Where Nepal’s banner once waved

The Malaun Fort stands forlorn in what is now India’s Himachal Pradesh. Photos: ALISHA SIJAPATINepali Times reporter Alisha Sijapati spent a…

Letting go of Sikkim's ghost

Letting go of Sikkim's ghost

King Palden Thondup Namgyal, the last Chogyal (monarch) of Sikkim with his wife Hope Cooke.Nearly half-a-century after the overthrow of Palden…

Ajay Pradhan

Everybody counts in Nepal

Everybody counts in Nepal

Photo: BIKRAM RAIAs Nepal prepares for the 12th National Population and Household Census, there is much happening behind the scenes before…

Shristi Karki

Young Nepali poets in search of poetic license

Young Nepali poets in search of poetic license

…To hell with poetry, with memories, with my mother’s food- maybe not my mother’s biryani- To hell the memory of turning nineteen in quarantine.…

Pratibha Tuladhar and Sahina Shrestha

America, Nepal and the Royal Coup

America, Nepal and the Royal Coup

Charge d' Affaires L. Douglas welcomes BP Koirala to the US Embassy inaguration in 1959.On 15 December 1960 (पुस १) exactly 60 years ago, King…

Tom Robertson

New Delhi’s new dealings in Nepal

New Delhi’s new dealings in Nepal

Illustration: SUBHAS RAIWhen Kathmandu Valley was still known as Swoniga (three cities), back in the medieval Lichhavi-Malla era, the Ganga…

Kanak Mani Dixit