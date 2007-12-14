MAOIST TROJAN

As if we didn't have enough populist but well-calculated slogans from the Maoists, CK Lal's yearning for democratisation of the NA in 'Don't be mean to UNMIN' (#376) is both ill-timed and ill-advised. In fact, his argument in favour of the UN-managed PLA/NA merger and democratisation seems premature and outright dangerous at this point. As much as I support opening the Nepal Army to madhesis, Newars, bahun, chhetris, dalits, Tharus and to everyone including able-bodied Nepali women, there must be a better way. Have we not learnt the lesson by watching what the Maoists and their Trojan-SPA leadership have done to our 'Lokatantra'? Watching Pushpa Kamal Dahal shift the goalposts once more last week with a new and most consequential demand of all-the PLA-isation of the Nepal Army make these concerns more relevant than ever. This is a very dangerous move and you never know, the Maoists may even come up with another demand requiring every party to seek permission from the Ministry of Vice and Virtues. There should be a moratorium on the parliamentary declarations, and it's about time that we allowed the people's voice to be heard. Thus, the only mandate the current government should have now is the election with or without the Maoists.

Alok K Bohara,

University of New Mexico, USA

Very realistic assessment in your editorial 'Sink or swim' (#376). We need to pressurise political parties to adhere to democratic rules and practices. The press also has to understand that it can't swing back and forth from left to right. Except for a handful of media (yours included) most papers serve the interest of one or other political grouping.

Kishor Kamal,

email

I am really angry with your choice of first page news analysis depicting the end of the monarchy ('Farewell to arms?', #376). Is that relevant news in this hour of crisis fuelled by the Maoists' decision not to contest elections before their preconditions are met? Instead of all these, Kundan Aryal chose to denounce the monarchy. I am sorry, but I don't subscribe to his biased views.

Pravin Rajbahak,

Birganj

TARAI

Prashant Jha's column 'Promises unkept' (#376) was insensitive and biased. The allusion to 'pahadi chauvinism' is irrational to anybody who goes through the article carefully. 'Pahadi' is a collective term and by quoting just one person, even a prime minister, whose mandated term is already over, you cannot universalise the sentiment and falsely accuse a whole group for holding such beliefs. By misusing adjectives, Jha very smartly though unsuccessfully tries to add racist colour to the PM's statement.

The 33 per cent of population for which Jha claims there has to be a single federal republic is not concentrated in the region in question and the area is home to others who are in the majority. The term madhes has been exploited by militant groups, and their sympathisers like Jha to gain political mileage. My family and I have friends in Biratnagar who, unlike you, would never call us chauvinists. We play together, attend each other's functions and help each other out in times of difficulty. Don't provoke ethnic chauvinism where there isn't any.

Amendra Pokhrel,

email

ROLPA

That was a great piece of news indeed from Rolpa ('Change in Rolpa', #376). It will be an example for people all over Nepal. The Maoists seem to have learnt and shown that development must follow violence. We salute the people of Rolpa. If what they have done can be duplicated all over the country, that will be the real New Nepal.

S Markus,

email

Rolpa is a welcome change. Worth pondering: but why is it that Maoists are more relaxed in Rolpa, more at ease with other parties and the wider public than elsewhere?

Keshav U, email

BUFFALOS

The crying buffalos will continue to remain a deeply saddening feature of the highways of Nepal ('Next time you chomp on a buff momo...look how buffaloes are transported', #371) if the public remains unmoved and inactive. The reality is, transporters, butchers and middle men have little incentive to change cruel and inhumane practices. Introducing proper animal welfare legislation will not make much difference. The Meat Act which introduced humane transport and killing of livestock in 1998 has had very little impact. The first specially designed vehicle with a loading system, separate compartments (ending painful tying up) and watering facilities is yet to ply the highway. Cruelty free meat (from animals which are transported and killed in a humane manner) is yet to be introduced. It seems Kathmandu residents care more about cheap momos than the plight of the buffalo, Nepal's unpaid tractor and donkey. The only force that can bring about real change are we as consumers. So, in shops, hotels and restaurants, request cruelty free meat. Or even better: become vegetarian.

Animal Nepal,

www.animalnepal.org

SANDALWOODONOMICS

From smuggling sandalwood to embezzling money from NAC (dropping the 'R' did nothing for the airline) we are a nation of thieves. ('Sandalwoodonomics', #376). From prime ministers to peons we are all criminals. As a Nepali living abroad I see just a vast sea of greed where my country used to be.

J Bhandari,

email

MANGO FUNDA

Probably too late to respond, but just saw your coverage of mangoes on Nepali Times eSpecial (nepalitimes.com/issue/354/Leisure/13665) and reading here near the North Pole in Minnesota made my mouth water remembering the aroma from mango vendors in Asan and Kalimati. You made me a happy person today.

Samarika Shrestha, Minnesota, USA