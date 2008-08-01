MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

If you're under the notion that Indian food is Nepali food a few tablespoons ahead on the spice-continuum, an evening at The Caf?, Hyatt with Anil Khurana's exquisite kebabs and curry, and you're in for a pleasant surprise.

Chef Khurana of Bukhara fame was flown in from Delhi especially for the Indian food promotional event till 17 August. Start off with chat and panipuri, street style, that melts in your mouth like an ?clair. But go easy on that, it's just the trailer.

"Nepalis are ready to try new things these days," says the executive chef at Hyatt, while Khurana works on some of his magic kebabs before the main course. The generic 'Indian Cuisine' refers to mainly Mughlai food, which is pretty heavy in the meat department. And with the aromatic spices in the sabjis, the Nepali palate gets a distinct sensation that this is wholly different than our normal dal bhat tarakri fare.

Khurana has been dishing it out in all kinds of exotic places: the Sheraton Royal Orchid in Bangkok and others at Singapore, Hong Kong and Delhi?so he comes highly recommended. A lot of Nepalis are blas? about Indian cuisine, thinking "it's just like Nepali food so what's the big deal?" But one spoonful of Khurana's chick-pea curry that is only a dash of mango powder away from our own and you know there is a difference.

What's yummy about Indian cuisine is that it reflects India in all its diversity. The preparation and flavour of each dish is diverse?from the butter chicken, which is as rich as its name, to the exquisitely sublime mean molli.

Khurana hasn't tasted Nepali food yet, but when you ask him what his personal favourites are he starts, "Chinese, Thai." and stops with a wink. Chef's recommended combo for desert is 'paan-flavoured'

ice-cream with gulab jamun. Prepare to surprise your taste buds!

Roma Aryal