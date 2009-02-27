Milky way

Himalayan Bank has signed an agreement with the Dairy Development Corporation to provide simple credit to cooperatives involved in the dairy business to buy cows and milk processing units.

Jump ride

Morang Auto Works is offering a free bungee jump to anyone who buys a 125cc Gladiator SS bike. This offer includes free transport, bungee jump and one night's accommodation. Buyers can also opt for a cash discount instead.

Three more

Bank of Kathmandu has opened three new branches in Tripureshwor, Gyaneshwor and Baneshwor bringing its total to 26. The branches offer all standard banking services.

Banking sweeps

Aarti Rana and Ranjan Thapa of Global Bank won the Banker's Cup Golf tournament held at Gokarna Golf Club. Twenty-five players from various banks participated in the tournament.