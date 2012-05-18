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PICS: RUBY TUESDAY
I have been to Moksh countless times- to enjoy the music, watch plays, visit the yoga studio, buy books, at photo shoots and never have I had a meal there. Don't get me wrong- I had sampled the snacks to accompany the beer, but that was the extent of it. I didn't really think of Moksh as a place one went to dine and I can't stop beating myself up about all those lost eating opportunities.
Moksh was one of the first establishments in that stretch of Patan which has now been dubbed, to the great despair of local residents, Jhamel. Popular with both Nepalis and expats, it has been a favourite haunt for many. The compound offers not only good food (which I didn't know about) and excellent music- being the home base of 1974 AD- but has evolved into a hub for artistic, cultural and musical pursuits.
My eloquence waits to describe the Rack of Lamb (Rs 800) - perfect cuts of Australian lamb served with steamed vegetables and rosemary sauce. My initial trepidation at ordering a dish that could go so wrong in so many ways turned out to be unfounded. Yes, it is lamb and therefore has a sharp rank taste to it that many Nepali palates accustomed to our emasculated khasis will take a little time getting used to. But Kiran Thapa, the head chef at Moksh, treats the ribs tenderly using dulcet tones so the meat is so soft, it falls off the bones. Moist, succulent and seasoned with just the right amount of rosemary- discernable but not overpowering- each bite is a gustatory extravagance.
Kiran sat down to have a little chat and informed us about how all the meat is imported from Thailand and the green produce sourced fresh from organic farms in Bhaktapur, that the Duck Breast with Mushroom Sauce and Beer Batterfish are the most ordered items from the continental menu. He talked about the food he prepares and listening to him you realise that cooking is more than just a job for him- it's his passion and the dishes are all the better for it.
Enter Jhamsikhel road from the Pulchowk Fire Brigade, cross St Mary's School wall and look for a large signboard on the right. Enter the alley and go down the driveway.