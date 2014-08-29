BIKRAM RAI

International Gallerie, the award-winning Mumbai-based bi-annual art magazine’s special issue dedicated to Nepal was launched in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Editor and Publisher Bina Sarkar Ellias (pic) was on hand for the launch as well as a discussion program attended by Nepali artists, writers, musicians and the media and moderated by Kunda Dixit.

“I was really inspired by the vibrant art scene in Nepal on a previous visit and decided to do a Nepal special,” Ellias said, “it is true what they say that countries in ferment and political transition seem to witness a burst of creativity. Certainly, we see that happening with Nepal’s art, music, theatre and literature.”

The bi-annual International Gallerie has done country specials on Burma, Italy and Central Asia, among others and also published on thematic issues like ‘Rain’ and ‘Conflict’. “We have tried to be a platform to look at universal socio-political and cultural issues interpreted through the arts and ideas,” Ellias explained, “but I have always tried to ensure that the arts are also accessible to the wider public.”

The discussion on Tuesday at the Himalayan Bank Auditorium was organised by the BP Koirala Foundation and the Siddartha Art Foundation, which is trying to build the capacity of Nepali writers to review art, and to encourage better design and visual material. “We are very happy to have Bina Sarkar Ellias here, and it is a great recognition and promotion for Nepali art that that International Gallerie has dedicated a special edition to Nepal,” said Sangita Thapa, director and curator at Siddartha Art Foundation.

The Nepal edition has a painting by Ang Tsherin Sherpa on the cover, and profiles artists including Asha Dangol, Ashmita Ranjit, Erina Tamrakar, Hitman Gurung, Jupiter Pradhan, Kiran Manandhar, Lok Chitrakar, Manish Harijan, Ragini Upadhyaya Grela, as well as painter-cartoonist Durga Baral. Also featured are photographers Nayantara Gurung Kakshapati, Laxmi Ngakhushi, Uma Bista and musicians Ani Choying Drolma and Salil Subedi.

Tags: International Gallerie, Kunda Dixit, Bina Sarkar Ellias, Siddartha Art Foundation