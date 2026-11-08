Nepal must lobby for climate debt relief

Country should take the lead at COP31 to turn climate-related debt obligations into investments

The international climate-finance system is at a crossroads. Despite decades of negotiations, declarations and financial pledges, developing countries remain woefully short of the resources needed to confront the mounting consequences of climate change.

For climate-vulnerable Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and vulnerable coastal and mountain nations, the gap between promises and actual support has become increasingly untenable.

The catastrophic Himalayan ice-rock avalanche disaster in August underscored the vulnerability of mountain communities to climate-related hazards. It has also exposed the limitations of existing international arrangements for financing disaster recovery, climate adaptation and long-term resilience.

As world leaders gather at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, this week, Nepal has an opportunity to champion a bold new approach to climate finance. Alongside advocating for reforms in the existing system, Nepal should take the lead in proposing a Climate Debt Relief and Resilience Initiative to convert part of the debt obligations of climate-vulnerable countries into investments in climate adaptation, disaster recovery and resilience.

At COP29 in Baku, countries agreed on a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) of mobilising $300 billion annually by 2035, with developed countries taking the lead, as part of a broader ambition to scale up financing from all public and private sources to $1.3 trillion annually.

The challenge at COP31 is to move beyond these pledges and establish how the promised resources will actually be delivered, by whom, through which channels, and on what timetable.

The world is currently far off track. Nepal and other developing countries should press for a credible financing trajectory for 2027–2030, with transparent reporting of actual disbursements rather than announcements and pledges. They should also insist that developed countries' public-finance responsibilities remain clearly distinguished from private capital that may be mobilised.

GRANTS AND LOANS

Equally important is the quality of climate finance. A substantial proportion of what is counted as climate finance consists of loans rather than grants. Public bilateral and multilateral grants amounted to $29.7 billion in 2024, compared with $68.5 billion in loans.

This imbalance must be rectified by substantially increasing grants as the preferred instrument for adaptation, loss and damage, and disaster recovery. Highly concessional loans may have a role where debt sustainability permits, but vulnerable countries should not be expected to borrow more to address a crisis they contributed little to creating. Climate finance must not become another source of unsustainable indebtedness.

While reducing greenhouse-gas emissions is essential, countries such as Nepal urgently need resources to prepare for and adapt to climate impacts that are already occurring. Early-warning systems, glacier and glacial lake monitoring, climate-resilient roads and bridges, watershed protection, water security, resilient agriculture and disaster preparedness are essential investments. These investments generate enormous social benefits but often offer insufficient commercial returns to attract private investors.

Access to climate finance must also become much simpler. Developing countries face complicated procedures, lengthy approval processes and substantial documentation requirements when seeking resources from institutions such as the Green Climate Fund, the Global Environment Facility and the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage. Smaller and poorer countries should not have to rely on expensive international consultants or create large bureaucracies simply to access financing intended to help them.

The Loss and Damage Fund must be substantially strengthened. Its establishment was an important achievement, but its resources remain far below the needs of countries experiencing catastrophic climate-related disasters. Nepal should advocate for predictable replenishment, grant-based assistance, rapid disbursement following major disasters, and recognition of both economic and non-economic losses, including the slow-onset consequences of glacier retreat and changing Himalayan water systems.

The World Bank and Asian Development Bank must become more responsive to climate vulnerability. While private investment can play an important role in renewable energy, hydropower, transmission infrastructure and commercially viable resilient infrastructure, it cannot finance every climate priority. They should expand grant and concessional financing, offer longer repayment periods and lower interest rates, provide guarantees and risk-sharing instruments, and better incorporate climate vulnerability into assessments of sovereign creditworthiness.

Climate finance must include affordable access to technology, expertise and institutional capacity. Nepal needs advanced glacier monitoring, satellite-based disaster surveillance, early-warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure technologies, renewable energy storage and modern agricultural and water-management technologies. Financial assistance without technology transfer and capacity-building will not be sufficient.

All these priorities deserve sustained international attention. But there is a potentially transformative idea that could help address several of these shortcomings simultaneously: debt relief for climate resilience.

The international community has previously agreed to restructure, reduce or cancel developing-country debts for a variety of purposes. Why should similar international solidarity not be extended to countries facing the mounting costs of climate change?

Over the past five decades, debt relief has been used to alleviate extreme poverty, protect children, improve health, expand education, conserve biodiversity and help countries recover from natural disasters.

The Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative demonstrated that substantial debt relief could be mobilised to reduce unsustainable debt burdens and free resources for poverty reduction.

There are also precedents for disaster-related debt relief and restructuring involving Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. More recently, climate-resilient debt clauses have enabled countries such as Grenada and Barbados to suspend certain debt payments following qualifying disasters.

Debt relief therefore is not an entirely new or radical concept. The international community has already developed a variety of instruments to use debt restructuring and debt-service savings for broader development objectives.

The logical next step is to extend these approaches systematically to climate resilience. I propose that Nepal take the lead in building a coalition of climate-vulnerable countries, supportive developed-country partners, international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to develop a comprehensive Climate Debt Relief and Resilience Initiative.

Such an initiative could encompass three complementary instruments:

1. Debt restructuring and relief for climate resilience. Countries facing unsustainable or excessive debt burdens could negotiate reductions, restructuring or more favourable repayment terms with bilateral and multilateral creditors. The resulting fiscal space could be directed, through agreed national programmes, towards climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure and sustainable development.