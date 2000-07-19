NO ACCIDENT

There is more to the assessment of the accident in Rautahat ('No accident', #366) than ineptitude, corruption and the war. There is the human side: the side which both the government and the Maoists profoundly lack. One lets its own people get killed and the other abets it by murdering innocent Nepalis. One can't put its own house in order and the other destroys the house both are trying to build. Questions: What if the contractor started to build without any pressure? What if they were not extorted? What if there were guards at the damaged portion of the bridge? What if daylight travel was safer? What if there were no bandas? What if my dear friend Narottam Rajbhandari, his wife Sami along with three others had not come out of the microbus to push the van? This accident could have been prevented, the volatile political situation was the reason it happened. Now, you can add three more to the orphaned children of the Maoist conflict. There are many who die daily on our roads. But, this time, it hit home hard, and it hurts.

Tirtha Mali,

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MODERATE MADHESIS

I don't know what solution Prashant Jha is trying to suggest, and to whom (Tarai Eye, 'Calling all moderates', #366). He doesn't define who these moderates are in the first place. I assume he refers to people not associated with or supporters of MJF or JTMM (both) or MMT or Tarai Army. If so, these moderates have to first answer to the people, why they failed to save 40 plus madhesi sons in January-February 2007. What do these moderates feel about the madhesi people's view that they have been discriminated against by pahadis. If they have the same view as most people, then instead of standing with these people, what are they doing in air conditioned rooms in Kathmandu? If they can't save their own dignity, what will they do for others? A moderate is one who says "one leg on fire, the other on ice, and on average I am ok". It will be wrong to think that the fight is for 'identity and representation' because it doesn't explain why Maoist were able to sustain decade long fight. Identity and representation may give us a few more seats in parliament, but will not solve real problem of the tarai people.

Ram Manohar,

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DONOR FATIGUE

Nepali Times deserves thanks for publishing Binod Bhattarai's 'Peace without dividend' (#366) where he raises concerns about donor fatigue. But he missed an important point regarding the Vision New Nepal (VNN) initiative in an otherwise well articulated piece. The World Bank did start the visioning exercise by inviting Professor Asraf Ghani to identify relevant themes and strategies after understanding the situation of the country. This was taken seriously by a group of Nepali women and men who have been working since March 2007 to give this visioning initiative a concrete but 'non-projectised' shape. This citizens' initiative for Visioning New Nepal (VNN) is currently gaining momentum with its own steering committee, core group and secretariat and has conducted workshops in various districts. With the support of the concerned citizens at district and Kathmandu levels, corporate sponsors and donor agencies, the initiative will be going to all the districts of the country. We have started consultations with NPC on how the final vision document published at the end of this citizen-led visioning exercise and hope to influence deliberations on the constituent assembly as well as the 11th five year plan.

Anup Tiwari,

www.hamronayanepal.com

CK LAL

I found CK Lal's 'The coming potato riots' (State of the State, #366) a stunningly astute article. I am an ex-pat British now a US citizen for 31 years. I travelled extensively throughout the so-called Third World in the 70s. After recently retiring I finally visited Nepal achieving a lifetime dream. As do many westerners, I fell in love with the country, the people more than the wonderful geography. Despite all the modern strains and stresses Nepal still sets an example of diverse peoples, cultures, and religions coexisting. Please (to the people who really try to run Nepal) don't blow it. Whatever the dreams of the various parties in the government, they will fail with the economy. All economies run on energy. Unless the present petrol crisis is resolved soon in an economically viable manner, all of the hopes and dreams of the parties from monarchist to Maoist will blow away in the winds of an economic crash. Sadly of course the ordinary citizen will suffer the most. There is nothing more important in real terms to my friends in Nepal than fixing the energy crisis.

Pete Downie,

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Thanks to CK Lal for his encyclopaedic yet penetrating pick-up ('The coming potato riots', #366) into the common problems nagging the general people in the towns. I have always admired his down-to-earth observation and gut-wrenching analysis. I salute his street savviness in putting concern to the pressing problems. I think our highbrow politicians, policy makers, planners and donor agencies and NGOs should read between the lines of his State of the State column and meditate on them. Subash Pokharel,

email HAMRO JALJALA You have done fair by publishing what the Maoist Hamro Jaljala wrote about the Editors' Alliance ('Editors' Alliance', #366). As an Editor, you gave play to their side as well. But it is not necessary to translate every 'bakwas' written in the weeklies. We are all shocked by the abuse hurled at Kunda Dixit and the other editors. It just exposes the Maoists' own insecurity. I urge them to go and learn something about journalism from the respected editors. We salute Himal and its publications and the role you played in fighting for press freedom. Keep going, let the dogs bark. N G Tamu

All Nepalese Group, Malaysia

Now in Malaysia

Civilised society must have been deeply affronted by the inveighed attack on the editors of Nepali independent press by the Maoist magazine Hamro Jaljala. Besmirching Kunda Dixit as a venal royalist ('joker'?) is itself a joke. All editors named are ones who remonstranced against the autocratic royal regime with indomitable courage and fought for democracy. Inveighing these pioneers of free press is a menace to the civilized society. There's no doubt that Maoists are at daggers drawn against those who expose their foibles and atrocities. How long will they go on with their ill fated vested totalitarian fake idealism? Prabin Jung Thapa

Institute of Engineering, Pokhara