NEIL DIXIT

There are now 800 electric-powered three wheel public transports in Kathmandu Valley. Few remember what a big leap forward it was in the mid-1990s to replace the polluting diesel tempos with electric ones.

Now, NEVI Tradelink which was involved in the Safa Tempo campaign, is taking green transportation initiative further by importing 100 per cent electric, ready-made buses from China. These 16-seater "Safa Buses" will be an ideal replacement for the three-wheelers which are too small for the Valley's commuting population. NEVI plans to also import an "open-air" model of the bus and an electric four-door sedan.

"It was designed for the Beijing Olympics but we think it could be suitable for schools in Kathmandu too," says NEVI's Kiran Raj Joshi.

The bus is powered by a 67 volt, 6.3-kilowatt electric motor with a maximum range of 100 km and takes up to 8 hours for a full charge. It hums along Kathmandu's roads practically silently and with zero emission. With an exterior design that makes it look like a sleek caterpillar, it draws stares as we go on a test drive through the city. The narrow chassis and large windows mean that occupants enjoy a feeling of being in a goldfish bowl on wheels. A basic list of features further justifies the vehicle's practicality: a 4-speed manual gearbox, drum brakes, no power steering and a leaf-spring suspension.

All of these features add up to a vehicle that is all work and no play, a quintessential people mover, and perhaps a perfect environment-friendly addition to Kathmandu's roads. With a price tag of Rs 1.65 million the Safa Bus may be an idea whose time has come for Kathmandu's choked roads.