Films are made one at a time, a film industry needs to be built together

When Panasonic wanted to take a 108 inch television to shoot a commercial to Thini in Mustang, there was no road to the village. The screen set had to be lifted by a MI17 cargo helicopter to Jomsom and then hand-carried by the local production team to the set.

The finished Panasonic commercial showed the television against a stunning backdrop of Mt Nilgiri and was a hit. Getting the television set there involved civil aviation, transport companies, permits, production management, casting, local crew and an international creative team. The children in the commercial were local Mustangis.

None of this was particularly visible in the finished film, but without it there would have been no film to watch.

In 2006, a Powerade commercial for Coca-Cola Germany's FIFA World Cup campaign required an international football ground on a remote plateau in Mustang. There were no roads then, you got there either on foot, by helicopter, or hoofed it. Preparing the pitch took 11 days.

There were 54 European footballers and 12 players from the African United team who joined Nepal’s A and B Division footballers, along with around 350 extras. More than 550 people camped at the location for over a week. Snow fell continuously.

The football field and goalposts of the Coca-Cola Germany's Powerade FIFA World Cup commercial in Mustang the day after heavy snowfall. A Nepali footballer cast for the commercial takes a break between filming with Mt Dhaulagiri and Tukuche Peak as backdrop.

Every morning, the camp crew had to dig their tents out of the snow before the day’s shooting could begin. Camera, grip and support equipment travelled by helicopter, while food and other supplies had to keep arriving on mule trains.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics stayed on site around the clock. Oxygen was on standby, with a backup production team in Kathmandu in case anyone became unwell at altitude. Two hundred original match balls were brought in, and even the possibility of one rolling towards the edge of the cliff and down to the Kali Gandaki had to be factored in.

HOLI LAND

Then there was the Nippon Paint commercial, which involved moving more than 200 crew and around 400 extras between Bhaktapur and Patan Durbar Squares on a single day. Lighting and grip equipment, along with key technical specialists, came from India.

The restoration work at the two heritage locations took more than ten days. These were very different productions, but each depended on a long list of people and services working together. The camera may get the credit on screen, but the work that makes the camera's job possible is spread across an awful lot of people.

A staged Holi Festival scene during the Nippon Paint commercial at Patan Durbar Square, with a decorated elephant and extras set against the historic site. The commercial involved more than 200 crew and 400 extras across Patan and Bhaktapur.

Nepal is an ideal location for film shoots. But that does not a film industry make. A film industry requires a government that knows the potential of this for Nepal’s international publicity and employment. It needs the state machinery to streamline permits and fees so that production companies are not given the run around.

It means having competent crew, facilities, equipment suppliers and production services that make all kinds of shoots possible in Nepal -- feature films, television series, commercials or documentaries. Each needs people who know their job, state of the art equipment and people trained to operate them, services that can deliver and a production system that brings them together.

Take a young lighting technician who wants to become a gaffer. They may know the equipment and have attended a workshop, but they still need time beside an experienced department head. They need to learn how to build a lighting plan, organise the crew, deal with changes on set and take responsibility when something goes wrong.

And who pays them during the weeks of training? Which production is prepared to give them the first opportunity which matters more than we realise because production companies want crew with experience.

International producers have budgets, schedules and delivery deadlines to meet. When they bring in a department head, they look for people with credits, references and experience of working on productions of a similar scale. A talented Nepali cinematographer, production designer or electrician may be well known among local filmmakers and still be an unfamiliar name to a production company arriving from abroad.

Bangladeshi, Indian and Nepali crew members working at Yala Peak High Camp in the Langtang National Park with a suitcase dolly and full-circle camera track for a commercial production at high altitude.

A foreign producer arrives with crew, locations, equipment and flights to organise. One authority needs the itinerary, another asks for equipment details, and another requires consent for a particular location. The same information can end up travelling from one office to another, sometimes with the producer or local coordinator carrying it personally.

A production coordinator should be arranging the shoot, not making a pilgrimage between government counters. Nepal's Motion Picture Rules already provide for a One Door or Window Committee for foreign filming permissions. They also envisage that permission issued under its policy should remove the need for separate licenses from other institutions for the same shoot.

The provision is there. Now it needs to work as a service. One digital application, one tracking number, internal routing, a published timetable and permits accessible to both the applicant and the field offices would make a considerable difference. Complete routine applications could have a 48 hour target.

Protected sites, restricted areas and aerial work would still need the checks they require, but applicants should know what those checks are and how long they are likely to take before a production is committed.

India's India Cine Hub offers a useful comparison. Its national portal provides a single window for filming facilitation and lists 475 production and support resources across 36 states and union territories. Nepal could put its own resources in one searchable place, from camera packages and key grips to sound mixers, casting services, studios and post production facilities.