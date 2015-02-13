DEVAKI BISTA

In order to improve their bargaining positions when negotiations resume, the opposition Maoist-Madhesi alliance has announced a street movement focused in the plains, while the ruling NC-UML has set in motion a process to put disputed elements of the constitution to the vote in the CA. Both sides are waiting for the other to blink first. We are very close to an agreement on the constitution. It’s just power-sharing that needs to be sorted out. In the coming weeks the leaders need to delink day-to-day politicking for power from reasoned bargaining on the constitution. They need to press the reset button, and settle their disputes across the table and not on the streets.